The OnePlus Nord 5G is official: redefining midrange smartphones

OnePlus Nord 5G price and release date

The OnePlus Nord 5G starts at 399 Euro (about $460) for the 8/128GB version. That's a tad lower than what we expected and an awesome price for a device that delivers so much.Preorders for the Nord have been going on in waves for a while, but it will go on sale on August 4. The first markets to get it are India and Europe, others may be added at a later date but there’s no mention of such so far.