Android OnePlus 5G

The mid-range OnePlus Z 5G will likely be announced in July

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 28, 2020, 12:49 PM
The mid-range OnePlus Z 5G will likely be announced in July
Concept image

The OnePlus Z was meant to be announced earlier this month alongside the flagship OnePlus 8 series but COVID-19 delays reportedly made that impossible. Now, it appears the Chinese company has finally settled on a new timeline.

The OnePlus Z should be announced in July


In a cryptic Tweet published earlier this morning, reliable tipster Max J hinted at an official OnePlus Z announcement taking place in July. That coincides with the summer timeline provided by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer earlier this month.

The mid-range smartphone is now likely less than three months away. The announcement itself, on the other hand, would represent only the second time OnePlus has planned an unveiling in July – since the company was founded in 2013, only the OnePlus 2 has followed a similar timeline.

As per usual, a launch should take place around one week later and, in this case, pricing is expected to start at £400 in the UK. How much the OnePlus Z will cost in the United States remains unconfirmed at this stage, although a $450 price tag could certainly be on the table.

That would position the new smartphone as a pretty direct competitor to both the $399 iPhone SE and the upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is also expected to retail at $399. Unlike these devices, though, the OnePlus Z is expected to offer 5G network connectivity as standard. 

Expect a triple-camera setup and a punch-hole display


Also teased in the accompanying image today was the display. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro featured curved-edge screens but the OnePlus Z will keep costs as low as possible by adopting a more traditional flat panel.

The smartphone is also set to forgo the new 120Hz refresh rate technology used on the flagships in favor of a 90Hz implementation like the one included on the OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Pro last year.

But to maintain a modern look, it looks set to adopt a centered punch hole for the selfie camera and relatively slim bezels. Both of these design elements were previously shown off in CAD-based renders of the smartphone.

Accompanying all of this should be a glass panel on the back that’s home to the redesigned OnePlus branding and a vertical camera module in the top-left corner. Earlier renders revealed the presence of a dual-camera system, but newer leaks suggest OnePlus has now opted for a triple-camera system.

It includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter coupled with unspecified 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. An LED flash and what is likely a laser autofocus system complete the package.

The OnePlus Z might replace Qualcomm with MediaTek


Tipster Ishan Agarwal warned that some of the key specifications may have changed since the delay, but earlier reports mentioned the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000, which features four high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four efficiency CPU cores running at 2GHz.

That chipset should be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, although a 256GB version could be on the way. 

Completing the specs sheet will be Android 10 and OxygenOS 10 straight out of the box alongside a 4,000mAh battery that offers support for OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging technology.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless