New reports 'confirm' several key OnePlus 8 Pro specs and OnePlus 8 Lite price

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come with insanely fast wireless charging capabilities





Despite mounting pressure from its fanbase, OnePlus refused to jump on the wireless charging bandwagon even after all its major rivals implemented the feature, defending this controversial decision with arguments pertaining to convenience and speed. While nothing has really changed over the years on the convenience front, wireless charging is getting faster and faster, with certain proprietary solutions developed by Chinese companies like Xiaomi delivering similar speeds as many "rapid" wired charging implementations around right now.









Even though OnePlus is not expected to beat Xiaomi's new record , a 30W wireless charging rate would definitely make all this waiting feel worthwhile. Keep in mind that even Samsung's insanely expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra merely supports 15-watt wireless charging speeds, and while it seems safe to assume the OnePlus 8 Pro will be pricier than the 7 Pro , we're pretty sure this bad boy ain't going to cost a whopping $1,400.





In addition to blazing fast wireless charging support, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also tipped to offer dual-mode 5G integration, which will essentially ensure compatibility with both today and tomorrow's high-speed networks. It's possible the non-Pro OnePlus 8 will come with one or both these features as well, although nothing's guaranteed just yet.





What seems pretty much etched in stone is that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be larger and crisper than its brother, packing a heftier battery, withstanding water immersion, and sporting four rear-facing cameras compared to "only" three for the non-Pro variant. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are essentially confirmed to share a 120Hz display refresh rate, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor.

The OnePlus 8 Lite might be just as affordable as you think





If you feared this mid-range device was not "lite" enough to command a reasonable price point, fret not, as Ishan Agarwal claims the beautiful 6.4-incher will cost GBP 400. Technically, that converts to a seemingly excessive $510 or so, but if this is the British MSRP we're talking about, we fully expect it to translate differently in the US.





For instance, the OnePlus 7 Pro normally costs 700 pounds in the UK and 700 dollars stateside in an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, which probably means the OnePlus 8 Lite will see daylight at a starting US price of $400. Of course, we can't be sure right now that the impressive mid-ranger is indeed officially coming to the US.









That would be extremely reasonable for a handset likely to come with a modern hole punch design, a flat OLED screen capable of refreshing your content at a 90Hz rate, a more than respectable MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, three rear-facing shooters, a 4,000mAh or so battery supporting 30W wired charging, and a generous combination of 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration.





On the not so bright side of things, the OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to go on sale "by July." Then again, that doesn't completely rule out a mid-April announcement together with the high-end OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and a joint commercial release shortly thereafter. Fingers crossed, everybody!



