OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more
Heads up you guys and gals reading this in the U.S. All of a sudden the OnePlus Nord means something to you. That's because yesterday the company's head of European Strategy said that the release of the mid-ranger in Europe and India is a test and that if enough demand for the phone surfaces, the Nord could wind up on sale in the states. So now you're paying more attention to the device. Meanwhile, OnePlus, whose executives are known to spill the beans early on some specs and features, posted some details about the upcoming device.
OnePlus Nord is well spec'd for a mid-range phone
The front-facing cameras use AI, long-exposure technology and algorithms to deliver bright selfies with less noise even under low-light conditions. The phone can also detect when you're trying to shoot images of multiple people and will make sure that every face in the shot is detailed, even those at the back of a crowded selfie.
The OnePlus Nord is going to be unveiled on July 21st via a virtual event. You will need to install the OnePlus Nord AR app from either the App Store or the Google Play Store. The latter is for Android devices while iOS or iPadOS devices should tap the App Store icon on their phone or tablet.
Another post, this one written by Shawn L, head of product for Nord, reveals that the 6.44-inch screen on the handset will be an AMOLED display. And the device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate which means that the screen is updated 90 times each second. This will give users smoother scrolling and improved video game animation. And Shawn (what, you expected me to call him Mr. L?) also brought up the Snapdragon 765G chipset that will be powering the phone. With an integrated 5G modem chip, the OnePlus Nord will bring consumers an affordable 5G handset. ?That is perfect for the times considering that the global pandemic has decimated many economies.
The Nord, once again according to Shawn, will be equipped with as much as 12GB of memory. He says, "One of the fundamental reasons OxygenOS feels so fast, smooth, and lightweight is because of our animations. Long story short, we spend a lot of time perfecting the littlest details. In fact, it took three months before we had lock screen animations we could stand behind – in total they last around three seconds, so there’s a chance you might not even notice them at first. But when the average person unlocks their phone over 100 times a day, having seamless animations suddenly becomes critical to delivering a Fast and Smooth experience across the board."
OnePlus will equip the OnePlus Nord with a 4,115mAh battery and the 30W Warp charger. Yes, the Nord is pretty well-spec'd and provides what appears to be outstanding value for the money. And with the possibility of a U.S. launch rising by the second, you just might want to keep an eye on the model.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus Nord (Z) Leaks (26 updates)
-
Now reading
17 July OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more
-
16 July OnePlus says that the 5G Nord could end up coming to the U.S.
-
14 July OnePlus Nord design revealed ahead of launch in a YouTube video
-
13 July OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
-
13 July OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch