OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more

Heads up you guys and gals reading this in the U.S. All of a sudden the OnePlus Nord means something to you. That's because yesterday the company's head of European Strategy said that the release of the mid-ranger in Europe and India is a test and that if enough demand for the phone surfaces, the Nord could wind up on sale in the states . So now you're paying more attention to the device. Meanwhile, OnePlus, whose executives are known to spill the beans early on some specs and features, posted some details about the upcoming device.

OnePlus Nord is well spec'd for a mid-range phone







Simon Liu, OnePlus imaging director, put up a post in the OnePlus forum that reveals the specs for the back camera array on the OnePlus Nord. There will be a 48MP primary camera backed by the Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a Macro camera. In the front there is a 32MP selfie snapper and an ultra-wide camera for selfies with a 105-degree field of view. OnePlus has been promoting the ultra-wide selfie camera by saying that OnePlus Nord users do not need a selfie-stick. Liu says, "Selecting a main sensor for Nord was easy. We’ve been working with the Sony IMX586 for a while now – not only is the hardware superb thanks to its large f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), but we’ve also developed a range of software enhancements for it that really make it incredible to use, such as fine-tuning its image processing in a range of scenarios."









The front-facing cameras use AI, long-exposure technology and algorithms to deliver bright selfies with less noise even under low-light conditions. The phone can also detect when you're trying to shoot images of multiple people and will make sure that every face in the shot is detailed, even those at the back of a crowded selfie.







The OnePlus Nord is going to be unveiled on July 21st via a virtual event. You will need to install the OnePlus Nord AR app from either the App Store or the Google Play Store. The latter is for Android devices while iOS or iPadOS devices should tap the App Store icon on their phone or tablet.





Another post, this one written by Shawn L , head of product for Nord, reveals that the 6.44-inch screen on the handset will be an AMOLED display. And the device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate which means that the screen is updated 90 times each second. This will give users smoother scrolling and improved video game animation. And Shawn (what, you expected me to call him Mr. L?) also brought up the Snapdragon 765G chipset that will be powering the phone. With an integrated 5G modem chip, the OnePlus Nord will bring consumers an affordable 5G handset. ?That is perfect for the times considering that the global pandemic has decimated many economies.





The Nord, once again according to Shawn, will be equipped with as much as 12GB of memory. He says, "One of the fundamental reasons OxygenOS feels so fast, smooth, and lightweight is because of our animations. Long story short, we spend a lot of time perfecting the littlest details. In fact, it took three months before we had lock screen animations we could stand behind – in total they last around three seconds, so there’s a chance you might not even notice them at first. But when the average person unlocks their phone over 100 times a day, having seamless animations suddenly becomes critical to delivering a Fast and Smooth experience across the board."