Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
OnePlus is expected to release a trio of new phones this year with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro expected around May. The OnePlus 8 Lite, if it isn't released at the same time, could be launched as soon as March. Today, tipster SlashLeaks posted multiple images of a box that allegedly contains a dummy model of the OnePlus 8 Lite. According to a leaked specs sheet, the handset is expected to be equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This will give the display a tall and thin look making streaming video appear more cinematic in landscape.
The OnePlus 8 Lite could offer a 90Hz refresh rate, support 5G and carry three cameras on the back
The OnePlus 8 might feature the latest LPDDR5 RAM memory chips and a 120Hz refresh rate
Referring to the leaked specs sheet, the OnePlus 8 will be equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with the same resolution found in the "Lite" model. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate making scrolling even smoother. While the OnePlus 8 will also employ 8GB of memory on two versions, unlike the "Lite" model, this phone will use LPDDR5 RAM, the latest memory chip available. There also will be one variant carrying 12GB of memory. The configuration options will be 8GB RAM/128GB (priced in Chinese Yuan at the equivalent of $531 USD), 8GB RAM/256GB ($574 USD), and 12GB RAM 512GB ($617 USD).
The three cameras on the rear are expected to include a 64MP primary, a 16MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto with a 5x hybrid zoom feature. Despite the faster screen refresh rate, the same 4000mAh capacity battery powering the "Lite" model will be employed on the OnePlus 8.
The OnePlus 8 Pro should sport a 1440p display, a ToF sensor, 50W charging, and an IP68 rating
The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3140. The three cameras on the back of the OnePlus 8 will be joined in the "Pro" version of the phone by a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This will provide more accurate depth information for improved AR capabilities and to offer more natural bokeh blur effects on portraits.
A larger 4500mAh battery will be used for the OnePlus 8 Pro and unlike the 30W Warp Charge available with the first two models, the OnePlus 8 Pro will allow users to power up the battery at 50W. We also should point out that the "Pro" model will have an IP rating of 68 making it impervious to dust and capable of being submerged in up to 5 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. The configuration options and pricing in Chinese Yuan (converted to U.S. Dollars) include 8GB RAM/128GB ($718 USD), 8GB RAM/256GB ($789 USD) and 12GB RAM/256GB ($861 USD).
