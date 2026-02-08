Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Feature-rich OnePlus Watch 3 now offers luxury and 5-day battery life at a bargain price

The watch is definitely a great purchase for those after a premium, do-it-all timepiece.

While I’m a Samsung fanboy, I must admit that I really like how the OnePlus Watch 3 looks and feels. We have one in the office, and I’m amazed by the premium design and the fact that it offers up to five days of battery life—all while running on Wear OS. That’s the same operating system found on the Pixel Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 8, but with double the battery life.

To top this off, Amazon is currently running a sweet deal on this exact bad boy here, letting you grab one for just south of $300. Given that its MSRP is $350, you’ll be looking at $50 in savings if you take advantage of this deal, sweetening the value the OnePlus Watch 3 offers even more.

OnePlus Watch 3: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (14%)
Amazon is selling the OnePlus Watch 3 for $50 off its price, dropping it to just under $300. This may not be the best deal I've ever seen for this smartwatch, but the timepiece is worth every penny, featuring a premium build, a plethora of features, and up to five days of battery life. All that while running on Wear OS and boasting two chips.
Buy at Amazon


I understand that this is beginning to sound like a sales pitch, but you just can’t argue with the fact that it truly has a lot to offer in return, especially at its current sub-$300 price.

For instance, the build quality is honestly next-level. OnePlus didn't cut corners, opting for a Titanium Alloy bezel that offers high scratch resistance while keeping the watch lightweight. This is paired with a polished stainless steel case, giving the watch that luxurious feel I praised at the beginning. And if that’s not enough, the touchscreen is made from Sapphire Crystal, meaning it has high durability as well.

It isn't just a pretty face, though, as it also packs every health-tracking tool you’ll find on the regular Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch models, from monitoring your heart rate and stress levels to analyzing sleep and skin temperature. You can even get a full snapshot of your health in just 60 seconds. However, you won’t be able to take ECGs, since the watch doesn’t have FDA clearance, even though the hardware supports the feature.

As you’d expect from a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, it also brings plenty of utility to the table, including smart notifications, NFC for contactless payments, and full support for phone calls right from your wrist. It manages all that while boasting "two brains": a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip that handles the Wear OS tasks and a BES2800BP silicon that takes care of low-power stuff like heart rate monitoring and step counting.

The bottom line? The OnePlus Watch 3 is worth every cent. It’s a premium timepiece with a plethora of features and a battery life that its rivals can only envy. So, don’t miss out—upgrade your wrist game with this unmissable offering today!

