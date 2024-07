The OnePlus Open is the foldable bargain of your dreams at a killer $400 Prime Day discount

The extremely well-reviewed The extremely well-reviewed OnePlus Open , for instance, normally costs a whopping $1,699.99 in a single unlocked variant with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and fittingly hefty 16GB RAM count. If you hurry, however, you can knock down this flexible bad boy's list price by a massive, completely unprecedented, and totally irresistible $400 with minimal effort.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $400 off (24%) $1299 99 $1699 99 Buy at Amazon





OnePlus Open 's enduring appeal in the face of new competition from Samsung. All you need is an Amazon Prime membership, and poof, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with a huge 7.82-inch primary display and... huge 6.31-inch cover screen in tow will become more affordable than ever before. This killer Prime Day 2024 deal beats all previous (non-trade-in) discounts by at least 100 bucks, securing the's enduring appeal in the face of new competition from Samsung.









You'll obviously have to decide that for yourselves, but what we can tell you is the OnePlus Open impressively eclipses its direct rival in terms of both battery capacity and charging speeds while undeniably shining in the imaging performance department as well with two different 48MP sensors and a 64MP telephoto camera.





Between the newly released Motorola Razr (2024) and the deeply discounted Razr (2023) and Razr Plus (2023) , it's safe to say that foldable devices have become pretty accessible for the (US-based) masses of late. But that's only if you dig (modernized) flip phones, as ultra-high-end book-style foldables are still priced rather prohibitively for most users.