The OnePlus Open is the foldable bargain of your dreams at a killer $400 Prime Day discount
Between the newly released Motorola Razr (2024) and the deeply discounted Razr (2023) and Razr Plus (2023), it's safe to say that foldable devices have become pretty accessible for the (US-based) masses of late. But that's only if you dig (modernized) flip phones, as ultra-high-end book-style foldables are still priced rather prohibitively for most users.
The extremely well-reviewed OnePlus Open, for instance, normally costs a whopping $1,699.99 in a single unlocked variant with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and fittingly hefty 16GB RAM count. If you hurry, however, you can knock down this flexible bad boy's list price by a massive, completely unprecedented, and totally irresistible $400 with minimal effort.
All you need is an Amazon Prime membership, and poof, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with a huge 7.82-inch primary display and... huge 6.31-inch cover screen in tow will become more affordable than ever before. This killer Prime Day 2024 deal beats all previous (non-trade-in) discounts by at least 100 bucks, securing the OnePlus Open's enduring appeal in the face of new competition from Samsung.
Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does pack a newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but is that enough to warrant an additional expense of $500 (with a $300 Amazon gift card included during the pre-order window of Samsung's latest and greatest book-style foldable)?
You'll obviously have to decide that for yourselves, but what we can tell you is the OnePlus Open impressively eclipses its direct rival in terms of both battery capacity and charging speeds while undeniably shining in the imaging performance department as well with two different 48MP sensors and a 64MP telephoto camera.
The OnePlus Open is still far from what we'd call a budget 5G phone, but with its sequel reportedly unlikely to see daylight by the end of 2024, it might be foolish not to at least consider a purchase today (or tomorrow). Unless, of course, you like Android-powered clamshells better, in which case you're faced with quite a difficult choice (in all the best ways) between the hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Motorola Razr (2024), and Razr Plus (2024).
