Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The OnePlus Open is the foldable bargain of your dreams at a killer $400 Prime Day discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus Open is the foldable bargain of your dreams at a killer $400 Prime Day discount
Between the newly released Motorola Razr (2024) and the deeply discounted Razr (2023) and Razr Plus (2023), it's safe to say that foldable devices have become pretty accessible for the (US-based) masses of late. But that's only if you dig (modernized) flip phones, as ultra-high-end book-style foldables are still priced rather prohibitively for most users.

The extremely well-reviewed OnePlus Open, for instance, normally costs a whopping $1,699.99 in a single unlocked variant with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and fittingly hefty 16GB RAM count. If you hurry, however, you can knock down this flexible bad boy's list price by a massive, completely unprecedented, and totally irresistible $400 with minimal effort.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$400 off (24%)
$1299 99
$1699 99
Buy at Amazon

All you need is an Amazon Prime membership, and poof, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with a huge 7.82-inch primary display and... huge 6.31-inch cover screen in tow will become more affordable than ever before. This killer Prime Day 2024 deal beats all previous (non-trade-in) discounts by at least 100 bucks, securing the OnePlus Open's enduring appeal in the face of new competition from Samsung.

Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does pack a newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but is that enough to warrant an additional expense of $500 (with a $300 Amazon gift card included during the pre-order window of Samsung's latest and greatest book-style foldable)?

You'll obviously have to decide that for yourselves, but what we can tell you is the OnePlus Open impressively eclipses its direct rival in terms of both battery capacity and charging speeds while undeniably shining in the imaging performance department as well with two different 48MP sensors and a 64MP telephoto camera.

The OnePlus Open is still far from what we'd call a budget 5G phone, but with its sequel reportedly unlikely to see daylight by the end of 2024, it might be foolish not to at least consider a purchase today (or tomorrow). Unless, of course, you like Android-powered clamshells better, in which case you're faced with quite a difficult choice (in all the best ways) between the hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Motorola Razr (2024), and Razr Plus (2024).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless