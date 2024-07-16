Amazon makes the OnePlus 12 super-flagship more affordable than ever with $200 Prime Day discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're thinking of buying one of the best Android phones in the world at the best possible price this summer, you're unlikely to do much better than the freshly discounted OnePlus 12. While some of you might be quick to argue that Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra is an overall better product than this bad boy, it's important to consider the two's value propositions as well before making your final decision.
Even though it's nowhere near as affordable as its 12R cousin, the OnePlus 12 is significantly cheaper than the S24 Ultra, especially at its latest and greatest $200 discount. This is currently good only for a top-of-the-line 512 gig variant with a list price of $899.99.
Unlike the aforementioned budget-friendly OnePlus 12R high-ender, which offers premium specs for its price, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is a through-and-through Android flagship, with everything from a massive 5,400mAh battery to blazing fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging in tow, as well as three extraordinary 50, 64, and 48MP rear-facing cameras, a stunning 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and up to 16GB RAM.
That top-of-the-line 16GB memory count, of course, is paired with 512GB storage, while buyers of the 256 gig model have to "settle" for 12 gigs of the good stuff, which is still more than enough to handle the multitasking needs of most typical Android users.
Our in-depth OnePlus 12 review a few months back also praised the ultra-high-end device for its undeniably stylish and ergonomic design, as well as the surprising inclusion of a (very competent) charging brick in the retail box, which are another two key strengths (along with all the others mentioned above) that are made all the more impressive by Amazon's towering new $200 Prime Day discount.
In case you're wondering, yes, this is the absolute best OnePlus 12 deal on record, at least if you don't consider those enhanced trade-in discounts that the handset's manufacturer has frequently offered in the last few months.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
16 Jul, 2024Amazon makes the OnePlus 12 super-flagship more affordable than ever with $200 Prime Day discount
18 Jun, 2024The superior OnePlus 12 is $200 off with this fantastic trade-in deal at the official store
03 Jun, 2024It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
19 May, 2024The impressive OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast that can be yours for less through this deal
10 Apr, 2024The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 can be yours for free with OnePlus 12 and 12R purchases now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: