Amazon makes the OnePlus 12 super-flagship more affordable than ever with $200 Prime Day discount





Even though it's nowhere near as affordable as its 12R cousin, the OnePlus 12 is significantly cheaper than the S24 Ultra, especially at its latest and greatest $200 discount. This is currently good only for a top-of-the-line 512 gig variant with a list price of $899.99.

Unlike the aforementioned budget-friendly OnePlus 12R, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is a through-and-through Android flagship, with everything from a massive 5,400mAh battery to blazing fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging in tow, as well as three extraordinary 50, 64, and 48MP rear-facing cameras, a stunning 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and up to 16GB RAM.





That top-of-the-line 16GB memory count, of course, is paired with 512GB storage, while buyers of the 256 gig model have to "settle" for 12 gigs of the good stuff, which is still more than enough to handle the multitasking needs of most typical Android users.





Our in-depth OnePlus 12 review a few months back also praised the ultra-high-end device for its undeniably stylish and ergonomic design, as well as the surprising inclusion of a (very competent) charging brick in the retail box, which are another two key strengths (along with all the others mentioned above) that are made all the more impressive by Amazon's towering new $200 Prime Day discount.





In case you're wondering, yes, this is the absolute best OnePlus 12 deal on record, at least if you don't consider those enhanced trade-in discounts that the handset's manufacturer has frequently offered in the last few months.