The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The most affordable foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 2023, is now even more budget-friendly, as Amazon is offering it at a sweet, sweet $250 discount. This price cut slashes a whole 36% off the phone's price, allowing bargain hunters such as yourself to score this awesome phone for south of $450!
Getting a foldable phone for under the $450 mark is a truly unmissable deal. That's why we strongly encourage you not to waste any more time and save on this beautiful piece of machinery now while the offer is still available on Amazon.
Now, the thing that may be keeping you from taking advantage of this offer is that Motorola has already released its Razr 2024 models. You might be thinking that it would be better to go for the newer generation when it becomes available in the US instead of opting for the older 2023 model.
But while the new Razr 2024 may be better, it will cost you way more than $450. Plus, even if you're able to find a good deal on it, it'll most likely require opting for an expensive unlimited plan and trade-in.
Its mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, offers smooth performance and can deal with heavy tasks with ease. In addition, the phone takes good-looking photos with its 64MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) cameras on its cover and a 32MP snapper for selfies.
The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department as well, boasting a 4,200mAh power cell, which can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. And as we said in our Motorola Razr 2023 review, you may even get up to two days of battery life with modest usage. Moreover, the phone comes with 30W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in roughly 50 minutes.
As you can see, the Motorola Razr 2023 is still a bang for your buck, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate and snatch one at a bargain price today!
On the other hand, Amazon's deal on the Razr 2023 lets you get a new clamshell phone for less than $450 with no strings attached. This means no trade-ins and no expensive unlimited data contracts. Furthermore, the Razr 2023 may be an older phone, but it still packs a punch.
