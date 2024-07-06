Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The most affordable foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 2023, is now even more budget-friendly, as Amazon is offering it at a sweet, sweet $250 discount. This price cut slashes a whole 36% off the phone's price, allowing bargain hunters such as yourself to score this awesome phone for south of $450!

Getting a foldable phone for under the $450 mark is a truly unmissable deal. That's why we strongly encourage you not to waste any more time and save on this beautiful piece of machinery now while the offer is still available on Amazon.

Motorola Razr (2023): Save $250 on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr (2023) is on sale at a gorgeous $250 discount on Amazon. This means you can get this sleek phone for under $450 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal. The phone offers good mid-range performance, takes beautiful photos, and it's a real bang for your buck at its current price. So, save on one with this deal today!
$250 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, the thing that may be keeping you from taking advantage of this offer is that Motorola has already released its Razr 2024 models. You might be thinking that it would be better to go for the newer generation when it becomes available in the US instead of opting for the older 2023 model.

But while the new Razr 2024 may be better, it will cost you way more than $450. Plus, even if you're able to find a good deal on it, it'll most likely require opting for an expensive unlimited plan and trade-in.

On the other hand, Amazon's deal on the Razr 2023 lets you get a new clamshell phone for less than $450 with no strings attached. This means no trade-ins and no expensive unlimited data contracts. Furthermore, the Razr 2023 may be an older phone, but it still packs a punch.

Its mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, offers smooth performance and can deal with heavy tasks with ease. In addition, the phone takes good-looking photos with its 64MP (wide) and 13MP (ultrawide) cameras on its cover and a 32MP snapper for selfies.

The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department as well, boasting a 4,200mAh power cell, which can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. And as we said in our Motorola Razr 2023 review, you may even get up to two days of battery life with modest usage. Moreover, the phone comes with 30W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in roughly 50 minutes.

As you can see, the Motorola Razr 2023 is still a bang for your buck, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate and snatch one at a bargain price today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
Google Messages to upgrade old chats to RCS after Apple's adoption
Google Messages to upgrade old chats to RCS after Apple's adoption

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless