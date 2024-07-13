The Motorola Razr+ 2023 drops to a new record low price, making it the foldable your wallet desires
While the latest and greatest Motorola Razr+ 2024 is finally available in the US, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is the one to go for right now. We know, we know, as tech enthusiasts we all share the desire to own the latest phone, and going for the previous model is against our very being.
However, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is discounted by a whopping $350 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, bringing the phone to a new all-time lowest price. This means you can score a unit for under $650 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today!
The Motorola Razr+ 2023 may technically be an older model, now that we have the new Razr+ 2024, but this fella still holds its ground. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it can deal with any task without issues. However, in our Razr+ 2023 review, we noticed that the phone isn't suitable for heavy gaming, so you may want to go for another smartphone if you like to play demanding mobile games.
The phone is great in the battery department as well. Although clamshell phones typically don't come with large batteries like traditional phones, the 3,800mAh power cell on deck ensures you can go through the day without needing to recharge. Moreover, the phone supports 30W wired charging, allowing it to reach a 100% charge in under an hour.
As you can see, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still a real bang for your buck, especially at $350 off. So, act fast and save on this bad boy today!
While it may not be the best choice for games, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a good choice for someone who wants to take beautiful photos with its foldable phone. It sports 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on its front cover and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can record beautiful videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
