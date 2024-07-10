Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
We have wonderful news for all foldable fans out there! Motorola's all-new clamshell foldables, the Razr+ (2024) and the Razr (2024), are finally available for pre-order in the US.
The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) is discounted by $100 on Motorola.com and can be yours for $899.99, down from $999.99. Additionally, you can trade in your old smartphone to score even bigger savings on this beauty.
As for the more affordable Motorola Razr (2024), this fella is available at its usual price of $699.99, but you can still save with a trade-in.
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Motorola Razr (2024) are definitely among the best foldable phones on the market. The Razr+ 2024 rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is a tad bit less powerful than the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Additionally, it comes with 12GB of RAM. Thanks to its serious hardware, the phone delivers exceptional performance and can handle any task without breaking a sweat.
Motorola's latest and greatest foldables are also great for capturing your favorite moments. The Razr+ (2024) takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and a 32MP snapper for selfies. However, we should note that there is no ultrawide unit here. Instead, the phone sports a 2x telephoto zoom lens.
As for the Razr (2024), it comes with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide snapper, and a 32MP front-facing unit. And while it's more affordable than its bigger brother, it can still capture beautiful pictures. That being said, it struggles more in low-light conditions.
The Razr+ (2024) and Razr (2024) both boast impressive battery life. The former features a 4,000 mAh power cell, which is 5% larger than its predecessor's. In our Razr+ (2024) review, we averaged 1.6 days of use. Granted, many times we used the cover screen, which saved some battery.
Motorola's new Razr phones are worth every single penny spent. Furthermore, both phones can be yours for less with a trade-in. So, don't waste any more time and pre-order your brand-new Razr (2024) or Razr+ (2024) today!
Image by PhoneArena
While being way more affordable, the Razr (2024) also comes with good performance. Its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day tasks with ease.
Image by PhoneArena
Image by PhoneArena
On the other hand, the Razr (2024) keeps the same 4,200 mAh battery as its predecessor. Nevertheless, it still manages to last more than a day with regular use.
