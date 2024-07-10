Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
These Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Amazon and Samsung are as sweet as pie

Samsung has just launched its latest foldable series, offering top-notch discounts for both models. Impressively enough, Amazon has immediately joined the pre-order fun, giving users incredible pre-order deals on the Z Fold 6

Starting today (and most likely until July 23), the largest e-commerce seller will give you a $300 Amazon Gift Card with your Z Fold 6 pre-order, plus a free storage upgrade. That equates to $120 in savings, letting you get the 512GB version of the latest foldable phone from Samsung at the price of the 256GB model. In other words, the smartphone can be yours for just under $1,900.

Naturally, the Samsung Store also has a pretty exciting deal worth writing home about. This one gives you over $1,400 in savings on the $2,019.99 512GB Z Fold 6. The pre-order deal includes up to $1,200 off the smartphone with eligible trade-ins, a free storage upgrade (up to $240 value), and a $100 reservation credit. If you haven’t taken advantage of the reservation campaign, consider PhoneArena's offer. For a limited time, you get a $100 Samsung Credit (the offer can't be combined with reservation bonuses.)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen and a main 7.6-inch 120Hz screen with the same AMOLED technology. Under the hood, you have none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 clocked specifically for Galaxy devices. 

In tune with the latest trends, the Z Fold 6 boasts some pretty exciting AI software features. Some of those include Sketch to image, which lets you make some crafty art pieces with the S Pen. Google's Gemini is also fully integrated into the Samsung foldable. 

On the camera front, you get almost the same hardware: a 50MP main camera and a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, plus a new 12MP ultra-wide unit with better low-light performance, according to Samsung. The device also features the same 4MP inner display selfie camera and a 10MP selfie unit on the external display.

Battery-wise, the big foldable has the same battery capacity as its predecessor, 4,400mAh, with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities. 

Ultimately, if you're a hardcore Samsung fan with a taste for foldables, we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's pre-order offers. Or pick the official store ones. After all, both merchants are unlikely to come up with a more favorable discount any time soon.
