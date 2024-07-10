These Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Amazon and Samsung are as sweet as pie

Z Fold 6: $1,400+ off with trade-in + 2X FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. Eligible phone trade-ins will help you save up to $1,200. You also get a FREE storage upgrade ($240). PhoneArena's special offer gives you $100 in Samsung Credit when purchasing a Z Fold 6, which isn't stackable with the reservation bonus. You even get a full year of Samsung Care+ (worth $156) if you opt for carrier activation.