Android OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 could make October all the more exciting

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 09, 2020, 8:21 PM
OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 could make October all the more exciting
Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the first Nord series phone, and before the OnePlus 8T fanfare took over, leaks were swirling that a couple of new Nord devices are on the way.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to cost around $650, and this would make it more affordable than the OnePlus 8. If you are not looking to buy a flagship, the good news is that you probably won't have to wait long for budget OnePlus handsets.

The new Nord phones are apparently headed to the US


According to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 will be announced on October 26, a little over a week after OnePlus 8T's launch.

So, what do we know about the two upcoming midrangers so far? Apparently, the Nord N10 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 which will be mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will reportedly sport a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. 

The most interesting rumor is that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a 64MP primary sensor. This is surprising because the OnePlus 8T will likely come with a 48MP main snapper. 

The 64MP sensor, whose arrival had been heralded by an app earlier, will seemingly join an 8MP wide-angle module and two 2MP units.

The handset is expected to cost €300 in Europe and less than $400 in the US.

Moving on to the OnePlus Nord N100, it appears to be an entry-level phone. It largely remains a mystery at the moment, but rumors suggest the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to go for $200.

These two handsets were previously also spotted on OnePlus' website.

