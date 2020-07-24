App update reveals key OnePlus 8T camera spec

OnePlus usually launches two flagship phones each year and if past is any indication, its next high-end phones will be called the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. XDA Developers dug through the latest version of the OnePlus Camera app and evidence suggests that OnePlus 8T's camera will be a massive upgrade over the OnePlus 8



The OnePlus 8 duo features a 48MP main sensor and the code snippets in the camera app mention a 64MP unit which is probably meant for the OnePlus 8T series. The 64MP camera mode will offer high resolution and detailed images in well-lit environments. The strings also reveal that burst capture will be deactivated when the 64MP mode is in use. Users will be asked to switch to the 16MP mode for a better dynamic range in low light surroundings. In contrast, the OnePlus 8 flagships capture 12MP images by default.





OnePlus 8T will reportedly support insane charging speeds



The OnePlus 8T series will likely be announced in September and not a lot is known about the range currently.





According to TÜV Rheinland and Android 11 beta for the OnePlus phones, the upcoming handsets will include support for the 65W Super Warp Charging technology. If you are wondering, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers 30W wired charging. There is also a possibility that the OnePlus 8T will feature the 100W+ fast charging tech that sister company Realme is said to be working on.





A reliable source tells me that #realme’s developing a 100W+ fast charging tech to be revealed in July. It might be called "Ultra Dart" and can charge 1/3rd of a 4000mah+ battery in just 3 mins.



As you can see in the image, 11660mA indicates almost 120W of charging speed. pic.twitter.com/tfjJZFHiPx — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 9, 2020





Since the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro carry the Snapdragon 855 Plus, it's only natural to assume that the manufacturer's upcoming premium devices will have the new Snapdragon 865 Plus under the hood. It remains to be seen if both phones will flaunt a 120Hz screen or only the specced-out model will.



Lastly, now that the partnership between OnePlus and British sports car company McLaren is officially over , don't expect an OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition



That's all the intel we have on the OnePlus 8T moment but we will likely hear more soon.