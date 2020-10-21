iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 21, 2020, 8:26 AM
OnePlus Nord N10 5G to arrive in blue with OnePlus 8T-like camera bump
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rumored to be making its debut next Monday, October 26. Several specs have already leaked, and now so has some of its design. 

A OnePlus 8T-like camera bump on the back


Leaker Max J. has created a simple sketch that shows off the OnePlus Nord N10’s rear panel. The original OnePlus Nord featured a slim vertical camera bump in the top-left corner, but the Nord N10 will adopt a much wider module.

It seems to have been inspired by the new OnePlus 8T 5G, which suggests the camera design could become the default option on all future OnePlus phones, and should house four sensors.

These include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, and two 2-megapixel sensors that may act as depth and macro cameras respectively. There’s no word on the selfie camera yet.

Powering the OnePlus Nord N10 5G looks set to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These will sit alongside a 6.5-inch display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Nord N10 5G should retail at €299 in Europe and under $400 in the United States. As for colors, Max J. believes it’ll be available in Blue.

