The mid-range OnePlus Nord N10 5G and low-end Nord N100 could come to the US very soon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 06, 2020, 3:26 AM

OnePlus left a lot of its US-based hardcore fans disappointed by exclusively releasing the incredibly affordable and impressively feature-packed Nord mid-ranger in select European and Asian markets a couple of months back, but as promised right off the bat, the company is gearing up to expand the family with at least one additional member headed for North America.

According to one fairly reliable Twitter leaker, we might even see two new low-cost OnePlus Nord-branded smartphones unveiled as early as next week and made available for their earliest adopters "by the end of this month."

Mukul Sharma, aka @stufflistings, doesn't expect the OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 to be launched in India, suggesting the budget-friendly Android handset duo could be designed primarily for the challenging and extremely competitive US market instead.

Unfortunately, we don't know a lot for certain about these devices, although the N10 model has been repeatedly rumored of late as packing a Snapdragon 690 processor that would allow it to support 5G speeds on carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T. Possibly priced below the $400 mark in an unlocked variant, this thing could exceed the megapixel count of the OnePlus 8T's main rear-facing camera.

Of course, megapixels are not everything when it comes to real-life imaging prowess, so we obviously don't expect the 64MP primary shooter on the back of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to actually outperform the photography skills of the 8T 5G flagship. Other respectable rumored specs include a 6.5-inch or so display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, up to 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space, and three additional rear-facing snappers, one of which should be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is cloaked in an even thicker cloud of mystery, but despite what the name suggests, this could be an overall humbler affair than the N10 5G. As some of you might remember, a modest Snapdragon 460 handset with a gargantuan 6,000mAh battery made the rumor rounds back in August under the Clover codename.

This might be precisely what we're looking at here, heading for the US at a recommended price of $200 or so (yes, really) with no 5G connectivity on deck.

