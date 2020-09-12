Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 12, 2020, 5:27 PM
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Five unannounced devices have shown up on OnePlus' website, as first spotted by revered leaker Evan Blass.

They are basically a part of user guides which do not reveal any information about the devices themselves. What's interesting to note is that at least two OnePlus flagships and two mid-rangers are probably in the works, probably for an H2 release.


Looks like the OnePlus 8T Pro does exist



First up, we see a page for the OnePlus 8T, which is hardly surprising. The handset will presumably flaunt a 6.55-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a quad-camera system with a 48MP main snapper, a 16MP ultrawide unit, a 5MP macro module, and a 2MP depth sensor, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The website also lists the OnePlus 8T Pro and this refutes a recent report that claimed the Pro model doesn't exist. We aren't sure what would set the two models apart, but prior reports indicate it might feature a 64MP primary sensor. The duo will likely support 65W fast charging.

Next up, we see two Nord branded devices, with identifiers N100 and N105G. Now, Nord is not a single smartphone, but a whole lineup and OnePlus has already confirmed that we will see more Nord models in the future. 

We wonder if these are the same as the rumored Nord phones that are internally known as Billie 1 and  Billie 2. Per rumors, at least one of these models will be powered by the Snapdragon 690, which comes with an embedded 5G chip. The said variant is also expected to offer 6GB of RAM.

The fifth device could be a budget phone


And lastly, the website mentions a device carrying the model number SS9805. OnePlus is said to be working on two budget devices and based on the scant information available, they could be a part of a new series. One of these phones will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 660 and 4GB of RAM. 

The other one will supposedly have the Snapdragon 460 under the hood which will be mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will reportedly feature a 6.52-inch display, a triple camera system, a 6,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. It is expected to cost around $200.   

Alternatively, the SS9805 could end up being a non-smartphone device.

Per previous reports, the OnePlus 8T and the aforementioned Snapdragon 460-powered handset will be launched within a month or two. 

A release time frame for the other devices is not known at the moment, but looking at the dedicated pages, we can expect them to arrive soon.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8T Pro
OnePlus 8T Pro View Full specs
  • OS Android 10

