Key specs for US-bound OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 leak

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Snapdragon 690, 128GB of storage, four cameras

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be fitted with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset and 6GB of RAM. These features are paired with a 6.49-inch screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution.Together with Android 11 out of the box, which is almost guaranteed considering the OnePlus 8T shipped with it pre-installed, customers can expect a snappy experience, albeit one that isn’t quite on par with the original OnePlus Nord

Over in the camera department, OnePlus Nord N10 5G owners will be granted access to a 64-megapixel main camera. It’ll sit next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.



Allowing buyers to take full advantage of the cameras will be 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, OnePlus is once again skipping support for microSD cards and it seems other storage configurations won’t be available either.



Nevertheless, the Nord N10 5G will offer a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a modern USB-C port on the phone too, as well as 5G network connectivity and a decently sized 4,300mAh battery with some form of fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord N100: 5,000mAh battery, three cameras, Snapdragon 460

If you’re looking for an even cheaper OnePlus smartphone, the upcoming Nord N100 should be the one for you. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display that presumably takes advantage of punch-hole technology for the 8-megapixel selfie sensor.Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset and 4GB of RAM. Don’t expect anything incredible in terms of performance, but the experience should be acceptable at the very least.On the storage front, OnePlus has reportedly selected 64GB for this Nord device. Again, microSD card support isn’t on the table and neither are more expensive storage configurations.

Because this phone will be even cheaper, some downgrades have been introduced in the camera department. Specifically, the OnePlus Nord N100 boasts a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens.





The design of this particular camera setup hasn’t leaked, but considering the recent trends, a big OnePlus 8T-like camera bump is to be expected again.



Completing the OnePlus Nord N100 package is a 5,000mAh battery, not the rumored 6,000mAh cell, with USB-C charging. Also included are a headphone jack and dual-SIM support, but customers will have to make do with 4G LTE connectivity on this phone.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord 100 announcement, release date, prices

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 are expected to be available across both Europe and North America at some point next month. The official announcement is reportedly scheduled for Monday, October 26.



The models should be priced at €299 and €199 respectively in Europe. US pricing hasn’t leaked, but the Nord N10 5G should be available for below $400, whereas the Nord N100 looks set to land below $300.

With less than a week to go until the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are announced, reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has returned from the future in his trusty DeLorean with each smartphone’s key specifications.