US-bound Nord device will offer the highest-resolution camera ever seen on a OnePlus phone: report



The outlet claims that the OnePlus N10 5G will feature a 6.49-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.



The report reiterates that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 , which guarantees 5G connectivity. It will likely offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The N10 5G is expected to have the same primary sensor as the upcoming OnePlus flagships







Now, here is the interesting bit. The OnePlus 8 Pro, which is the company's highest-end device at the moment, and the recently launched OnePlus Nord have a 48MP primary sensor. Per today's report, OnePlus is ready to swap out that sensor for a 64MP module and this will make the N10 5G the first phone to offer a camera with this many megapixels.



OnePlus Camera app had already suggested that a future OnePlus phone would come with a 64MP sensor. It now seems that the OnePlus 8T , 8T Pro, and N10 5G will share the same main sensor.



The report adds that the 64MP shooter on the OnePlus N10 5G will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle module and two 2MP sensors.



The new phone will likely cost €300 in Europe and in the US, it will be priced under $400. We can look forward to a late September or October announcement.



A Snapdragon 460-powered phone with a 6,000mAh battery is also said to be in the works and it will likely retail for $200.