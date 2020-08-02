Android OnePlus

Two more OnePlus Nord phones are on the way: Billie 1 & Billie 2

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 02, 2020, 8:15 AM
Two more OnePlus Nord phones are on the way: Billie 1 & Billie 2
The OnePlus Nord has been received extremely well since its announcement in mid-July, but there are no plans to release it in the United States. Instead, OnePlus is working on something different and today Max J. has partnered up with Concept Creator to provide some clarity on the matter.

Meet OnePlus Billie 1 and OnePlus Billie 2


Co-founder Carl Pei confirmed recently that OnePlus is readying a different Nord smartphone for the United States. But as it turns out, the company is actually developing two OnePlus Nord smartphones that are known as 'Billie 1' and 'Billie 2' internally. 

The project could debut later this year alongside the flagship OnePlus 8T series and, although there is no word on what the devices will look like, Max J. and Concept Creator have partnered up to create some concept renders based on what is expected from them at the moment.

This story is developing...

