The cheapest 5G OnePlus Nord could cost €300 in Europe

OnePlus Clover (back) and OnePlus Billie (front) concept render





The next 5G OnePlus Nord could be €100 cheaper

Known internally as the OnePlus N105g and OnePlus Billie, the smartphone in question is expected to arrive in either late September or October as the next device in the



Evan Blass has been told by sources that it’ll be priced around €300 in Europe at launch. That means it could be €100 cheaper than the original model and makes an official price of €299 seem very likely.



This will position the smartphone as a direct competitor to the newly announced



Reports suggest it’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 which means 5G networks will be supported as standard. That’ll likely be coupled with 6GB of RAM, although there’s no word on the storage.



Known internally as the OnePlus N105g and OnePlus Billie, the smartphone in question is expected to arrive in either late September or October as the next device in the OnePlus Nord series.Evan Blass has been told by sources that it’ll be priced around €300 in Europe at launch. That means it could be €100 cheaper than the original model and makes an official price of €299 seem very likely.This will position the smartphone as a direct competitor to the newly announced Motorola Moto G9 Plus , although the next OnePlus Nord device could end up being the superior of the two.Reports suggest it’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 which means 5G networks will be supported as standard. That’ll likely be coupled with 6GB of RAM, although there’s no word on the storage.

Potential customers can also expect to find a triple-camera system on the rear. Again, there’s no concrete information at the moment, but it may consist of the 48-megapixel main sensor found on the original Nord paired with the same depth and macro cameras.



To keep costs down, OnePlus will probably remove the ultra-wide-angle shooter from the camera system.



