Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds camera improvements, fixes heating issues

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds camera improvements, fixes heating issues
OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched on the market about a month ago and it already received a few updates that address some issues. It's not unusual for OnePlus to rollout updates right after launching new smartphones, but those aimed at the OnePlus Nord CE 5G seem to specifically target the device's camera.

The most recent update hasn't been confirmed by OnePlus yet, but many Nord CE 5G users have already received it. Dubbed OxygenOS 11.0.5.5, the update brings many camera improvements (again) and optimizes the overheating control system.

You'll find below the full changelog courtesy to a OnePlus Nord CE 5G owner who posted a screenshot on the company's official forum:

System
  • Optimized overheating control management
  • Improved the stability and fixed known bugs

Camera
  • Improved the image clarity and stability
  • Improved the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity
  • Improved the imaging quality of Nightscape

It's safe to assume that the update will be rolled out in waves, so not all OnePlus Nord CE 5G users might receive it this week. Still, if you're using one, it doesn't hurt to check for the update if you didn't receive any notifications yet.

