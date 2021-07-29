OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds camera improvements, fixes heating issues

OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds camera improvements, fixes heating issues0
You'll find below the full changelog courtesy to a OnePlus Nord CE 5G owner who posted a screenshot on the company's official forum:
System
- Optimized overheating control management
- Improved the stability and fixed known bugs
Camera
- Improved the image clarity and stability
- Improved the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity
- Improved the imaging quality of Nightscape
It's safe to assume that the update will be rolled out in waves, so not all OnePlus Nord CE 5G users might receive it this week. Still, if you're using one, it doesn't hurt to check for the update if you didn't receive any notifications yet.