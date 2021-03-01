New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors









Evan Blass, who is not only one of the most prolific sources of inside information on unreleased devices such as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro but also quite possibly the most enduring voice in the mobile tech leaking business, is today ready to answer one of our last remaining questions about said phones.

True wireless earbuds for (almost) everyone





We're talking about a question that many prospective buyers may not have even thought about very much. Specifically, what kind of pre-order gifts might be included with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro when the two 5G-enabled smartphones will eventually become available.









According to Blass , who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, early adopters of both those models will be eligible to receive complimentary true wireless earbuds during their fast-approaching pre-order period. Because the two high-end mobile devices are obviously not created equal, the "regular" version shall include a pair of "regular" $50-worth OnePlus Buds Z , with Pro units qualifying for slightly costlier and swankier Buds Z Steven Harrington Editions, normally priced at $60 on their own.





if they are indeed debuting alongside the OP 9 and 9 Pro. That seems to suggest there's a chance (albeit slim) we won't see all four of these gadgets unveiled later this month after all. Interestingly, the more affordable OnePlus 9R handset and the company's first-ever smartwatch are not expected to come bundled with any special pre-order freebiesthey are indeed debuting alongside the OP 9 and 9 Pro. That seems to suggest there's a chance (albeit slim) we won't see all four of these gadgets unveiled later this month after all.





By the way, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are tipped to go up for pre-order on March 23, although both their official announcement and shipping dates are still under wraps.

Pretty colors everywhere (especially on Verizon)





Meanwhile, a separate source claims to have unearthed all the color options of the various 9 and 9 Pro models in the pipeline, with T-Mobile and Verizon intriguingly set to launch vastly different flavors of the smaller and slightly lower-end device.





Namely, it looks like Big Red will be getting exclusive rights over "Gloss black" and "Gloss gradient purple" OnePlus 9 colors, with Magenta having to settle for two of the three hues in which the unlocked model will be sold stateside.









The OnePlus 9 Pro is headed for T-Mo in a single "Morning Mist" paint job, according to this newly unearthed info, while also adding "Stellar Black" and "Forest Green" hues for unlocked sales.





With pretty much all of the key specifications and features revealed in the last couple of months, all that's left to be confirmed is the official pricing structure of the (extended) OnePlus 9 family. Purportedly powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor (rather than the high-end 865 silicon rumored at one point), the OnePlus 9R 5G, formerly known as the 9E and 9 Lite , could start as low as $400 with a 90Hz 6.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery also in tow among others.





The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are naturally expected to share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 SoC and may follow in the footsteps of last year's 8 and 8 Pro with starting prices of around $750 and $900 respectively. Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet... apart from the 6.5 and 6.7-inch screens of these bad boys respectively, as well as their triple and quad rear-facing camera systems.