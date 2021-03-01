Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile Verizon Accessories Android Wearables OnePlus Audio 5G

New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 01, 2021, 4:08 PM

While OnePlus is trying its best to keep... something under wraps regarding the company's next high-end handset lineup, cryptically alluding to "something new on the horizon" as it builds buzz for a big announcement event later this month, the world's most reliable leakers and tipsters continue to do what they do best.

Evan Blass, who is not only one of the most prolific sources of inside information on unreleased devices such as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro but also quite possibly the most enduring voice in the mobile tech leaking business, is today ready to answer one of our last remaining questions about said phones.

True wireless earbuds for (almost) everyone


We're talking about a question that many prospective buyers may not have even thought about very much. Specifically, what kind of pre-order gifts might be included with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro when the two 5G-enabled smartphones will eventually become available.


According to Blass, who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, early adopters of both those models will be eligible to receive complimentary true wireless earbuds during their fast-approaching pre-order period. Because the two high-end mobile devices are obviously not created equal, the "regular" version shall include a pair of "regular" $50-worth OnePlus Buds Z, with Pro units qualifying for slightly costlier and swankier Buds Z Steven Harrington Editions, normally priced at $60 on their own.

Interestingly, the more affordable OnePlus 9R handset and the company's first-ever smartwatch are not expected to come bundled with any special pre-order freebies if they are indeed debuting alongside the OP 9 and 9 Pro. That seems to suggest there's a chance (albeit slim) we won't see all four of these gadgets unveiled later this month after all.

By the way, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are tipped to go up for pre-order on March 23, although both their official announcement and shipping dates are still under wraps.

Pretty colors everywhere (especially on Verizon)


Meanwhile, a separate source claims to have unearthed all the color options of the various 9 and 9 Pro models in the pipeline, with T-Mobile and Verizon intriguingly set to launch vastly different flavors of the smaller and slightly lower-end device.

Namely, it looks like Big Red will be getting exclusive rights over "Gloss black" and "Gloss gradient purple" OnePlus 9 colors, with Magenta having to settle for two of the three hues in which the unlocked model will be sold stateside.


The OnePlus 9 Pro is headed for T-Mo in a single "Morning Mist" paint job, according to this newly unearthed info, while also adding "Stellar Black" and "Forest Green" hues for unlocked sales. 

With pretty much all of the key specifications and features revealed in the last couple of months, all that's left to be confirmed is the official pricing structure of the (extended) OnePlus 9 family. Purportedly powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor (rather than the high-end 865 silicon rumored at one point), the OnePlus 9R 5G, formerly known as the 9E and 9 Lite, could start as low as $400 with a 90Hz 6.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery also in tow among others.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are naturally expected to share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 SoC and may follow in the footsteps of last year's 8 and 8 Pro with starting prices of around $750 and $900 respectively. Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet... apart from the 6.5 and 6.7-inch screens of these bad boys respectively, as well as their triple and quad rear-facing camera systems.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
Popular stories
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless