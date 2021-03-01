The OnePlus 9 event date is now official, as is the Hasselblad camera tie-up

When is the OnePlus 9 series announcement event?





Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 10AM ET













How to watch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro event live stream





Last year, OnePlus streamed its OnePlus 8 series event on April 14, and the coronavirus scare hasn't gone anywhere since, so the OnePlus 9 announcement will be a virtual event, too, and we will embed it here below when time comes for your viewing pleasure.





What devices will be announced at the OnePlus 9 March event?





OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7" 120Hz@1440p 10-bit color Fluid AMOLED LTPO display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/8MP zoom/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery

OnePlus 9: 6.55" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery

OnePlus 9R: 6.5" 1080p 90Hz display, SD690, 64MP main/8MP ultrawide cameras, 5000mAh battery

OnePlus Watch: Wear OS





There will be the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro , just like last year there were 8 and 8 Pro phones, but also one scrappy little 6.5" fighter with 90Hz display and a giant battery that will be called 9R/9E/9 Lite, depending on whose rumors one is inclined to believe. In addition, a OnePlus Watch will be on display, rounding up the number of new devices to be announced to the record four.





The OnePlus 9 Pro camera specs and Hasselblad 'Moonshot'











OnePlus is now confirming that it will use a tailor-made Sony IMX789 sensor for the main camera on its 9 series, and will be investing $150 million over the next few years to work with the legendary Hasselblad brand to improve the OnePlus phones photography chops. "Four major research and development labs around the world, including two innovative imaging labs based in the United States and Japan" will be delivering new camera technologies to OnePlus phone fans:









This is something that its fans have been clamoring about for a while now, and the camera push starts immediately with the OnePlus 9 models:









While a 50MP ultrawide camera on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro may sound like a downgrade compared to the 64MP one initially rumored, it is most likely the Sony IMX766 sensor rumored for the ultrawide camera of the Oppo Find X3 Pro common R&D and all), so we are glad to report that there will be some positive developments on the ultrawide camera front as well, adding to the attractiveness of the overall package. Here's what OnePlus has to say about this new ultrawide camera:













As if to reiterate this notion, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau set the March 8 announcement teaser in the "Moonshot" section of the company's website, and some digital sleuths solved the puzzle informing us that this famous “Earthrise” image below is from the Apollo 8 mission, taken with a Hasselblad camera.













There's barely an iconic old-school name in photography that hasn't hitched their wagon to the new mobile camera kids on the block, what with Nokia and Zeiss, Huawei and Leica, and, now, OnePlus and Hasselblad.





Needless to say, the aforementioned partnerships didn't save the companies they were attached to, and can even be considered a curse, given what happened with Nokia and Huawei, yet they did produce some of the most innovative and jaw-dropping camera sets of all times in the realm of mobile photography. Just remember the Nokia Lumia PureView technology, or Huawei's RYYB pixels and dual-zoom combo of late. Not that Leics or Zeiss were behind those ideas, but they certainly lent more credence to the phone makers' camera enterprises.



