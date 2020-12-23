OnePlus 9 Lite/E to be budget flagship powered by Snapdragon 865
The OnePlus 9 Lite will be a cheaper flagship alternative
Expected to be marketed as either the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite when it hits shelves, the device in question will reportedly borrow heavily from the current-gen OnePlus 8T.
As for the cameras, those are expected to match those found on the OnePlus 8T. This means a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
It’s speculated that OnePlus could switch out the glass build used on the OnePlus 8T for a plastic construction on the OnePlus 9 Lite, although this change is far from confirmed.
Android Central expects it to retail around $599 in the United States, so it could end up being a direct competitor to the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the latter of which has proven extremely popular so far.
The OnePlus 9 Lite or 9E should make an official appearance towards the end of Q1 2021 alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
It’s speculated that OnePlus could switch out the glass build used on the OnePlus 8T for a plastic construction on the OnePlus 9 Lite, although this change is far from confirmed.
Android Central expects it to retail around $599 in the United States, so it could end up being a direct competitor to the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the latter of which has proven extremely popular so far.
The OnePlus 9 Lite or 9E should make an official appearance towards the end of Q1 2021 alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.