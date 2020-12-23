Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Android OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Lite/E to be budget flagship powered by Snapdragon 865

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 23, 2020, 12:24 PM
OnePlus 9 Lite/E to be budget flagship powered by Snapdragon 865
We have known since late November that the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will consist of three flagship smartphones. Now, Android Central has obtained more information about the mysterious third device.

The OnePlus 9 Lite will be a cheaper flagship alternative


Expected to be marketed as either the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite when it hits shelves, the device in question will reportedly borrow heavily from the current-gen OnePlus 8T.

Rather than fitting it with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chipset, OnePlus plans to reuse the Snapdragon 865 in an attempt to keep costs down and position the phone as a budget flagship. That will be paired with a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display and 65W fast wired charging. 

As for the cameras, those are expected to match those found on the OnePlus 8T.  This means a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It’s speculated that OnePlus could switch out the glass build used on the OnePlus 8T for a plastic construction on the OnePlus 9 Lite, although this change is far from confirmed.

Android Central expects it to retail around $599 in the United States, so it could end up being a direct competitor to the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the latter of which has proven extremely popular so far.

The OnePlus 9 Lite or 9E should make an official appearance towards the end of Q1 2021 alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

