OnePlus 9 Lite/E to be budget flagship powered by Snapdragon 865

Android Central expects it to retail around $599 in the United States, so it could end up being a direct competitor to the Google



We have known since late November that the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will consist of three flagship smartphones. Now,has obtained more information about the mysterious third device.Expected to be marketed as either the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite when it hits shelves, the device in question will reportedly borrow heavily from the current-gen OnePlus 8T Rather than fitting it with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chipset, OnePlus plans to reuse the Snapdragon 865 in an attempt to keep costs down and position the phone as a budget flagship. That will be paired with a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display and 65W fast wired charging.