T-Mobile Android OnePlus 5G

The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 16, 2021, 5:09 AM
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
OnePlus reached a distribution agreement with T-Mobile in late 2018. Since then, almost every OnePlus device has been available through the carrier, and the OnePlus 9 5G series will be no different.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available through T-Mobile


Tipster Max Weinbach has revealed that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available through T-Mobile at launch in the United States. The former boasts a flat Fluid AMOLED display while the latter is fitted with a curved-edge panel.

Specifications-wise, both models are expected to use Qualcomm’s latest and greatest — the Snapdragon 888 — and feature 4,500mAh batteries that support 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging.

A decent 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected inside the standard OnePlus 9. Max Weinbach says the OnePlus 9 Pro, expected to be one of the best Android phones of 2021, will benefit from 12GB of RAM in the US, so 256GB of storage could be offered too.

Cameras are becoming an increasingly important part of smartphones and OnePlus doesn’t want to fall behind. As leaked live images have revealed, the brand has partnered up with Hasselblad to fine tune its next-gen cameras.

Whether the partnership will result in a noticeable improvement remains to be seen. After all, Hasselblad previously partnered up with Motorola and the results were far from impressive. But OnePlus is at least showing a commitment to improving.

When will the OnePlus 9 5G series be announced?


Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are scheduled to be announced at an event in March. They’ll be accompanied by the more affordable OnePlus 9E, which might be powered by the Snapdragon 870.

This cheaper model is unlikely to be available in the United States.

