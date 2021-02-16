The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available through T-Mobile

When will the OnePlus 9 5G series be announced?

Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are scheduled to be announced at an event in March. They’ll be accompanied by the more affordable OnePlus 9E, which might be powered by the Snapdragon 870.



This cheaper model is unlikely to be available in the United States.