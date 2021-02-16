The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Tipster Max Weinbach has revealed that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available through T-Mobile at launch in the United States. The former boasts a flat Fluid AMOLED display while the latter is fitted with a curved-edge panel.
A decent 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected inside the standard OnePlus 9. Max Weinbach says the OnePlus 9 Pro, expected to be one of the best Android phones of 2021, will benefit from 12GB of RAM in the US, so 256GB of storage could be offered too.
Whether the partnership will result in a noticeable improvement remains to be seen. After all, Hasselblad previously partnered up with Motorola and the results were far from impressive. But OnePlus is at least showing a commitment to improving.
When will the OnePlus 9 5G series be announced?
Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are scheduled to be announced at an event in March. They’ll be accompanied by the more affordable OnePlus 9E, which might be powered by the Snapdragon 870.
This cheaper model is unlikely to be available in the United States.