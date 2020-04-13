When and how to watch the OnePlus 8 Pro launch event live stream
It's time, folks! Everyone's favorite underdog of a phone maker has now all grown up from a value-for-money puppy, to a formidable presence and competition in the world of high-end phones in the span of a few short years.
What time is the OnePlus 8 Pro announcement keynote livestream?
Given the virtual nature of everything these days, companies can finally choose more convenient launch times for their products than forcing us to get us early and get to convention centers and the like with the morning commutes. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be announced at:
9am Pacific (San Francisco) | 11am Eastern (New York) | 4pm GMT (London) | 5pm Central European | 6pm Eastern European | 11pm Beijing times.
You can watch the OnePlus 8 series launch event live video at the embedded stream above, and, if you are wondering about the key specs and looks of the 8 or Pro, here's a list of the main OnePlus 8 5G for Verizon vs 8 Pro (T-Mobile?) specs and prices to expect:
- Display: 6.55" 1080p 90Hz (OnePlus 8 5G) vs 6.78" 1440p adaptive120Hz Fluid Display (OnePlus 8 Pro)
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Price: up to $799 (OnePlus 8) vs $999 (OnePlus 8 Pro)
- Memory: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage
- Camera: 48MP main sensors, 16MP wide (OnePlus 8) vs 48MP wide + telephoto (OnePlus 8 Pro)
- Battery: 4300mAh (OnePlus 8) vs 4510mAh (OnePlus 8 Pro)
- Release on Verizon or T-Mobile: April
New OnePlus 8 Pro features to expect
- Adaptive 120Hz display refresh at the full 1440p resolution
- Very bright and color-accurate screen
- Extremely fast 30W wireless charging
- Two 48MP cameras, main and ultra-wide
- Large 4500mAh battery