When and how to watch the OnePlus 8 Pro launch event live stream













Along for the ride are expected to be the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger that will let you take advantage of one of the fastest top-up speeds sans cable this side of Huawei's new P40 series, as well as the new Bullets Wireless Z buds.





What time is the OnePlus 8 Pro announcement keynote livestream?





Given the virtual nature of everything these days, companies can finally choose more convenient launch times for their products than forcing us to get us early and get to convention centers and the like with the morning commutes. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be announced at:





9am Pacific (San Francisco) | 11am Eastern (New York) | 4pm GMT (London) | 5pm Central European | 6pm Eastern European | 11pm Beijing times.





You can watch the OnePlus 8 series launch event live video at the embedded stream above, and, if you are wondering about the key specs and looks of the 8 or Pro, here's a list of the main OnePlus 8 5G for Verizon vs 8 Pro (T-Mobile?) specs and prices to expect:



Display: 6.55" 1080p 90Hz (OnePlus 8 5G) vs 6.78" 1440p adaptive120Hz Fluid Display (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Price: up to $799 (OnePlus 8) vs $999 (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Memory: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 48MP main sensors, 16MP wide (OnePlus 8) vs 48MP wide + telephoto (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Battery: 4300mAh (OnePlus 8) vs 4510mAh (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Release on Verizon or T-Mobile: April







New OnePlus 8 Pro features to expect





Adaptive 120Hz display refresh at the full 1440p resolution

Very bright and color-accurate screen

Extremely fast 30W wireless charging

Two 48MP cameras, main and ultra-wide

Large 4500mAh battery

It's time, folks! Everyone's favorite underdog of a phone maker has now all grown up from a value-for-money puppy, to a formidable presence and competition in the world of high-end phones in the span of a few short years.