Android Release dates OnePlus 5G

When and how to watch the OnePlus 8 Pro launch event live stream

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 13, 2020, 6:13 AM

It's time, folks! Everyone's favorite underdog of a phone maker has now all grown up from a value-for-money puppy, to a formidable presence and competition in the world of high-end phones in the span of a few short years.

OnePlus will be hosting a live online event to announce its 2020 series of phones that will include the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and their eventual Z (8 Lite) sibling. 

Along for the ride are expected to be the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger that will let you take advantage of one of the fastest top-up speeds sans cable this side of Huawei's new P40 series, as well as the new Bullets Wireless Z buds.

What time is the OnePlus 8 Pro announcement keynote livestream?


Given the virtual nature of everything these days, companies can finally choose more convenient launch times for their products than forcing us to get us early and get to convention centers and the like with the morning commutes. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be announced at:

9am Pacific (San Francisco) | 11am Eastern (New York) | 4pm GMT (London) | 5pm Central European | 6pm Eastern European | 11pm Beijing times.

You can watch the OnePlus 8 series launch event live video at the embedded stream above, and, if you are wondering about the key specs and looks of the 8 or Pro, here's a list of the main OnePlus 8 5G for Verizon vs 8 Pro (T-Mobile?) specs and prices to expect:

  • Display: 6.55" 1080p 90Hz (OnePlus 8 5G) vs 6.78" 1440p  adaptive120Hz Fluid Display (OnePlus 8 Pro)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Price: up to $799 (OnePlus 8) vs $999 (OnePlus 8 Pro)
  • Memory: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage
  • Camera: 48MP main sensors, 16MP wide (OnePlus 8) vs 48MP wide + telephoto (OnePlus 8 Pro)
  • Battery: 4300mAh (OnePlus 8) vs 4510mAh (OnePlus 8 Pro)
  • Release on Verizon or T-Mobile: April


New OnePlus 8 Pro features to expect


  • Adaptive 120Hz display refresh at the full 1440p resolution
  • Very bright and color-accurate screen
  • Extremely fast 30W wireless charging
  • Two 48MP cameras, main and ultra-wide
  • Large 4500mAh battery

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless