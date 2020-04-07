Accessories Android OnePlus

Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 07, 2020, 3:04 AM
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
We're exactly a week away from the highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series announcement, and although both the 8 and 8 Pro have already leaked profusely, there are still a few key details left to be visualized if not altogether revealed.

While we've known for a long time that the ultra-high-end OnePlus 8 Pro is set to be the brand's first-ever device to integrate wireless charging technology, it's only today that we get to see the company's stylish first-party accessory making that possible in high-res glory.


The official OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock doesn't exactly strike us as the thinnest or lightest such solution on the market, but that might be in part due to a built-in cooling fan aiming to prevent the blazing fast charger from overheating. If past rumors pan out, this bad boy should be capable of delivering absolutely insane 30W speeds, which means the OnePlus 8 Pro could recharge just as quickly wirelessly as with a standard cable.

We're talking 0 to 50 percent capacity in roughly half an hour and 0 to 100 percent in a measly 80 minutes, according to the latest inside info shared by the folks over at TechDroider on Twitter. Said information also includes notes about the aforementioned cooling fan, a so-called "AI Sleep Mode" that will purportedly turn off said fan while you sleep, as well as proprietary dust detection and overheating protection technologies.

As you can imagine, the wireless Warp charging dock will not come cheap, although the rumored €70 price point for the old continent is obviously not etched in stone just yet.


Meanwhile, those who can't get enough high-quality OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro renders ahead of the April 14 announcement will be happy to see the phones leaked yet again by none other than Evan Blass alongside a screen protector and a transparent bumper case that are naturally unable to conceal anything about the thoroughly detailed identities of these as-yet unreleased bad boys.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless