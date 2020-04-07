Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders













The official OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock doesn't exactly strike us as the thinnest or lightest such solution on the market, but that might be in part due to a built-in cooling fan aiming to prevent the blazing fast charger from overheating. If past rumors pan out, this bad boy should be capable of delivering absolutely insane 30W speeds, which means the OnePlus 8 Pro could recharge just as quickly wirelessly as with a standard cable.





We're talking 0 to 50 percent capacity in roughly half an hour and 0 to 100 percent in a measly 80 minutes, according to the latest inside info shared by the folks over at TechDroider on Twitter . Said information also includes notes about the aforementioned cooling fan, a so-called "AI Sleep Mode" that will purportedly turn off said fan while you sleep, as well as proprietary dust detection and overheating protection technologies.





As you can imagine, the wireless Warp charging dock will not come cheap, although the rumored €70 price point for the old continent is obviously not etched in stone just yet.











