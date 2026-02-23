Lenovo slashes $100 off the Idea Tab Plus, making it impossibly affordable
Large display, big battery, and some AI tricks — all for just $199.99 right now.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Idea Tab Plus is one of Lenovo's best budget options. | Image by Image by Lenovo
Android tablet with a 12.1-inch display, some AI extras like Circle to Search, and a large battery for just $199.99? Well, you found it! The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is now a great deal for users on a tight budget. At the time of writing, the Lenovo Store is giving you a massive $100 discount, making this puppy too affordable to pass up.Looking for an affordable
Although this isn't the best discount I've ever come across, this Lenovo slate is still a solid bargain right now. After all, you're not just getting a tablet but also a stylus in the box at no extra cost.
But what makes the Idea Tab Plus a great choice, besides the $200 asking price? First of all, it features a large display and a decent refresh rate of 90Hz, giving you very smooth animations for the price. The resolution is quite sharp at 2.5K as well.
As some users may know, Lenovo isn't exactly known for giving you many, many years of software support, especially on its more affordable models. And yet, this fella ships with Android 15 out of the box and receives regular OS updates until Android 17. On top of that, security patches continue until 2029.
I know — the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus may not be the best tablet on the market, but it's a great choice for users seeking all the essentials at a reasonable price. And now, it's $100 off at Lenovo, making it even harder to resist.
Although this isn't the best discount I've ever come across, this Lenovo slate is still a solid bargain right now. After all, you're not just getting a tablet but also a stylus in the box at no extra cost.
But what makes the Idea Tab Plus a great choice, besides the $200 asking price? First of all, it features a large display and a decent refresh rate of 90Hz, giving you very smooth animations for the price. The resolution is quite sharp at 2.5K as well.
Performance-wise, the Dimensity 6400 chip lets you handle daily tasks without stuttering, though you probably wouldn't want to push it to its limits. And if you're looking for more horsepower, consider extending your budget for the OnePlus Pad 2 or even the Pad 3.
Recommended For You
Add in the 10,200mAh battery that should last up to 13 hours with YouTube streaming, and you've got the complete budget package. In addition, the model supports 45W wired charging, so you can get it back to 100% in no time.
I know — the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus may not be the best tablet on the market, but it's a great choice for users seeking all the essentials at a reasonable price. And now, it's $100 off at Lenovo, making it even harder to resist.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: