NVIDIA SHIELD TV gets a surprise update with new features, loads of bug fixes

NVIDIA's SHIELD TV remains one of the most popular media players | Image credit: NVIDIA

NVIDIA SHIELD TV | Image credit: NVIDIA

Enhancements

Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Added French parental control

Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback

Resolved Bugs

Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations

Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep

Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press

Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)

Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop

Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi

Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets

Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled

Fixed crash on volume change

Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting

Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix

Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update

Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue

Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage

Fixed SHIELD drive filling up

Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch

Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode

Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade

Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps

Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device

NVIDIA SHIELD TV is the perfect device for on-the-go gaming | Video credit: NVIDIA









NVIDIA has been mum on



Now, as far as the improvements are concerned, there are several that are meaningful enough to be listed in the changelog. If you’re still using an NVIDIA SHIELD TV device, here is what to expect in terms of new features:More than new features, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV really needed a bunch of issues to be addressed. Because NVIDIA did not release an update in a very long time, the issues have piled up, but “Upgrade 9.2” is meant to eradicate many of the bugs that users have reported throughout the year. That said, here is the full list of issues that “Upgrade 9.2” includes: