NVIDIA SHIELD TV gets a surprise update with new features, loads of bug fixes
NVIDIA's SHIELD TV remains one of the most popular media players | Image credit: NVIDIAIf you thought NVIDIA is done with the SHIELD TV, you’re so very wrong. The graphics card manufacturer has just released a new update that actually brings several new features and a bucketload of bug fixes.
The new update is tagged as “Upgrade 9.2” and includes an update to the AURO-3D app among many other things. Before we go in-depth and highlight everything this update brings into the mix, it’s worth mentioning that “Upgrade 9.2” unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in Auro-3D over HDMI.
After installing the update, you’ll be able to connect the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro to an Auro-3D compatible decoder to benefit from a crisp, natural 3D sound experience via streaming apps like Artist Connection.
NVIDIA SHIELD TV | Image credit: NVIDIA
Now, as far as the improvements are concerned, there are several that are meaningful enough to be listed in the changelog. If you’re still using an NVIDIA SHIELD TV device, here is what to expect in terms of new features:
- Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC
- Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
- Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
- Added French parental control
- Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback
More than new features, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV really needed a bunch of issues to be addressed. Because NVIDIA did not release an update in a very long time, the issues have piled up, but “Upgrade 9.2” is meant to eradicate many of the bugs that users have reported throughout the year. That said, here is the full list of issues that “Upgrade 9.2” includes:
Resolved Bugs
- Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations
- Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep
- Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press
- Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)
- Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop
- Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi
- Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets
- Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled
- Fixed crash on volume change
- Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting
- Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix
- Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update
- Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue
- Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage
- Fixed SHIELD drive filling up
- Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
- Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch
- Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
- Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
- Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
- Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade
- Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps
- Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device
NVIDIA SHIELD TV is the perfect device for on-the-go gaming | Video credit: NVIDIA
Although we’re convinced that there are still issues left to address, NVIDIA highlights just one known issue with the “Upgrade 9.2” update. According to the company, the SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Thankfully, that’s not really an issue since you can reconfigure the SHIELD TV after the installation.
NVIDIA has been mum on SHIELD TV software support, so seeing that the company still provides updates to one of the most popular digital media players. In fact, this has been a real surprise considering that NVIDIA SHIELD TV did not receive any important updates in the last two years.
It remains to be seen if NVIDIA will let another two years pass before releasing another update for the SHIELD TV, but the fact that the device is still getting updates after so many years is encouraging.
