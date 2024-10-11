See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
NVIDIA Shield TV receiving new update after a year, here’s what’s new

Software updates
NVIDIA Shield TV
NVIDIA Shield TV | Image credit: NVIDIA
In a surprising turn of events, NVIDIA has pushed another update for the Shield TV, its media streaming device that allows users to watch their favorite content and play games.

Prior to this week’s update, the Shield TV’s last update dated from July 2023 and included a bunch of hot fixes. Tagged as “second hotfix,” update version 33.2.0.252 brings even more fixes, as well as some improvements.

Spotted by 9to5google, the update’s main addition to the media box’s software is related to the Match Frame Rate. Below is the full list of changes included in this update, as published by NVIDIA on its forums:

  • Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
  • Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up
  • Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
  • Resolves issue of GeForce now crash after launch
  • Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
  • Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
  • Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
  • NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
  • Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade
  • Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps

Keep in mind that this update doesn’t change the Android version of your NVIDIA Shield TV, so it will still run on Android 11. Even so, it’s incredible that NVIDIA continues to deliver software updates to the Shield TV, despite having a rather small team that dedicated to maintaining the streaming media device.

However, since the Shield TV is unlikely to receive any other major Android OS updates, some important apps might stop working in the future because developers will no longer support older versions of Android.

It’s also unclear if NVIDIA plans to refresh its Shield TV lineup with new products rather than continue to deliver software updates to the current models, but we can only hope that will happen at some point in the future, especially for those who already own one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

