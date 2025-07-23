Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
In an attempt to diversify its portfolio, the UK-based company might launch a new family of smartphones.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs. Nothing Phone | Image credit: PhoneArenaDespite the fact that it doubles its annual revenue to more than $500 million and crossed $1 billion in lifetime sales last year, Nothing doesn’t seem to content with what its phones sales look like on paper.
Nothing plans to introduce new family of phones that will be sold alongside the company’s already established “Pro” lineup. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims Nothing is considering adding “Lite” and/or “T” branded phones to their lineup because “Pro” models aren’t enough to boost the company’s revenue to healthy levels.
Looks like Nothing could be adding 'Lite' or 'T' branded phones to their lineup..— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 22, 2025
Pro models are just not cutting it..
The rumor comes as a big surprise considering that Nothing already has a sub-brand specialized in entry-level smartphones: CMF by Nothing. The new Nothing Lite phones are likely to compete directly with the CMF lineup, unless the UK-based company makes them a bit more appealing hardware-wise.
As far as the possible “T” branded phones that Nothing is reportedly considering, these are more likely to succeed without cannibalizing any of the company’s other smartphones.
Typically, a “T” branded phone is a more compact flagship, at least that’s how OnePlus tagged their smaller top-tier phones. Assuming Nothing will do the same for its new family, it means fans of the brand will have the option to buy a compact flagship made by their favorite brand.
Nothing has a few options to diversify its lineup of smartphones, but we don’t know for certain whether or not the UK-based company is even considering that, at least until more tipster chime in with more information on the matter.
CMF Phone Pro 2 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Nothing has been criticized for the price of its latest flagship, the Phone (3), which might be one of the reasons the company plans to offer customers a cheaper flagship.
It remains to be seen how Nothing will name it, but the choices – Nothing Phone (3)T vs. Phone (3) Lite, don’t seem too catchy. They’re also quite unoriginal, so I sincerely hope Nothing finds a better naming scheme for its other smartphones in case this rumor proves to be accurate.
