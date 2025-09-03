Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

MrBeast could cause trouble for T-Mobile and Verizon with a new MVNO

The most popular YouTuber in the world might soon start offering a mobile service.

MrBeast could cause trouble for T-Mobile and Verizon with a new MVNO
After entering the world of chocolate snacks with Feastables, MrBeast might be ready to move into other businesses. The world’s most popular YouTuber is reportedly looking to start his own mobile phone service.

A leaked investor deck from early 2025 has revealed that MrBeast is planning to join the telecommunications industry sometime in 2026, according to information shared by Business Insider. The new business opportunity doesn’t seem to be a priority for the 27-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

MrBeast’s plan might be to build a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) instead of starting a new network carrier from zero. MVNOs lease network access from another operator that has its own mobile network. The biggest carriers with their own networks in the US are AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

The MVNO pays wholesale rates for access to the network of the so-called MNO, or mobile network operator. That allows the MVNO to offer mobile services under a different brand and at lower prices than those offered by the larger carriers.

MrBeast wouldn’t be the first celebrity to start his own MVNO. Actor Ryan Reynolds was the owner of Mint Mobile, which he later sold to T-Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. President Donald Trump has recently launched his T1 Mobile service, which is also an MVNO.

With over 400 million subscribers, MrBeast could build a very competitive business. He would need only a small part of his fans to convert into paying mobile customers. While that could sound like a stretch, it wouldn’t be the YouTuber’s first business venture. He has already entered the food and toy businesses, with plans to branch out into other ventures.

The investor deck doesn’t reveal any specifics about the MVNO, but if we had to speculate which carrier would provide network access for MrBeast, T-Mobile would be the top pick. The YouTuber has already collaborated with the carrier in the past, so it’s slightly more likely for them to work together again.

MrBeast could cause trouble for T-Mobile and Verizon with a new MVNO
