MrBeast could cause trouble for T-Mobile and Verizon with a new MVNO

The MVNO pays wholesale rates for access to the network of the so-called MNO, or mobile network operator. That allows the MVNO to offer mobile services under a different brand and at lower prices than those offered by the larger carriers.



MrBeast wouldn't be the first celebrity to start his own MVNO. Actor Ryan Reynolds was the owner of Mint Mobile, which he



With over 400 million subscribers, MrBeast could build a very competitive business. He would need only a small part of his fans to convert into paying mobile customers. While that could sound like a stretch, it wouldn’t be the YouTuber’s first business venture. He has already entered the food and toy businesses, with plans to branch out into other ventures.



later sold to T-Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. President Donald Trump has recently launched his T1 Mobile service, which is also an MVNO.









