Foldable gem Motorola Razr+ (2025) has plunged to its lowest price ever

Amazon slashed the Motorola Razr+ (2025) down to just about $700 during October Prime Day. And now, a week after the event, you can get the model in Hot Pink for less than $615. No typo, no joke — you can actually save $387 on this gorgeous flip phone.

Razr+ (2025): less than $615 right now

$87 off (12%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) has just become cheaper than ever. Right now, the model in Hot Pink is available with a stunning $387 discount, bringing it under $615. Note that Amazon shows a smaller $87 discount because the device’s MSRP has been lowered to $700 (but it's actually $1,000).
Buy at Amazon

For context, this deal beats Amazon’s own Prime Day offer by nearly $100 — $87, to be exact. However, the e-commerce giant has lowered the device’s MSRP from $1,000 to $700 for some reason, which might make this deal seem much less impressive than it actually is.

But here’s the real kicker: despite Amazon’s regular price adjustments, this is still the best deal we’ve ever seen on this Motorola phone — it’s never been cheaper! And since no merchant is matching this epic discount, it should definitely be on your radar. Just remember to act quickly if you’re tempted because it might disappear soon.

The Razr+ (2025) has a lot to offer, including a superb design and a large 4-inch cover display with a superb 165Hz maximum refresh rate. It doesn’t just look good, too — the external touchscreen offers plenty of customizations and even lets you open mini versions of your apps.

The main display is even more impressive, measuring 6.9 inches. It offers crisp visuals, great brightness for comfortable viewing outdoors, and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Keep in mind that the highest refresh rate only works during gaming; otherwise, it supports 120Hz.

What about performance? This Android phone has the same SoC as its predecessor — Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. That may sound like a drawback for some users, but you won’t notice any lag or slowdown. Factor in the 50MP main camera and 50MP 2x telephoto lens and Android 15 right out of the gate, and you’ve got a winner!

As pointed out in our Razr+ (2025) review, this device doesn’t introduce many upgrades over its predecessor, making it a tough sell at its standard price. But now that it’s down under $615, it’s a total no-brainer for Motorola flip phone fans.

Foldable gem Motorola Razr+ (2025) has plunged to its lowest price ever

