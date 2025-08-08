$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Epic new deal brings the Motorola Razr+ (2025) to an unbeatable price

The Razr+ (2025) is once again a limited-time bargain at Amazon.

A person holds the Razr+ (2025) unfolded.
Motorola's $150 price cut on the Razr+ (2025) certainly seemed attractive, but Amazon just upped the ante. For a limited time, you can buy the latest flip phone with a hefty $227 discount! Just a heads-up: the promo is only available on the model in Hot Pink.

Razr+ (2025) is $227 off at Amazon

$227 off (23%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is once again a fantastic choice for flip phone fans. It's $227 off at Amazon right now, making the Hot Pink variant way more attractive than usual. The deal might vanish any minute, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

Razr+ (2024) is $300 off at Amazon

$300 off (30%)
If you're looking for an even more substantial price cut on your next flip phone, consider the Motorola Razr+ (2024). Right now, last year's flagship model is available for $300 off in Midnight Blue. Get it and save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Believe it or not, this is the first time we've seen the ~$1,000 device for less than $800 in quite some time — since June, actually. We don't expect the promo to last for long, though, so if you're feeling tempted, now's a great time to act.

Want to save even more on a high-class Motorola flip phone? In that case, we'd recommend getting last year's Razr+ (2024). This one is $300 off at Amazon right now, which lands it just under $700.

Now, the latest Razr+ (2025) certainly isn't as premium as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Razr Ultra, but it still boasts a high-class design, slim form factor, and two gorgeous-looking displays. The 4-inch cover screen uses AMOLED tech and supports up to 165Hz refresh rate. As for the main panel, it's a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that gets bright enough for comfortable outdoor use and the same buttery-smooth 165Hz maximum refresh rate.

When it comes to performance, the Android phone features the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip as its predecessor. Day-to-day, you can expect a smooth, reliable experience, though it doesn't exactly crush the benchmark tests.

Camera quality isn't half bad either. The handset features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor, and a 32MP selfie unit. Out of the box, it takes vibrant photos with beautiful colors and plenty of details. Browse our Motorola Razr+ (2025) review for camera samples.

With extras like fast charging and AI features, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is indeed a fantastic pick for flip phone enthusiasts. If you think it's good enough for you, now's definitely the time to get it. After all, Amazon's promo might expire any minute.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
