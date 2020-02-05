Behold the foldable Motorola Razr in a soon-to-be-released gold hue
Enter a quartet of sharp product renders leaked earlier today by none other than Evan Blass of @evleaks Twitter fame. These previously unseen images show off the revived Verizon-exclusive Motorola Razr in a snazzy black-and-gold chromatic combination from every angle.
The versatile flip phone is not entirely coated in gold, which looks like a smart and relatively tasteful choice at first glance, nonetheless standing out in a big way from the somewhat boring "Noir Black" flavor that's still exclusively up for pre-order at Motorola, Verizon, and Walmart.
Unfortunately, there's no word just yet on a prospective release date of this arguably prettier Razr model revealed in all its golden glory. Don't let the April 3 lock screen date fool you into jumping to conclusions either, as the official press images of the all-black variant are identical and we know (most) deliveries will kick off as early as tomorrow. That is, if you've already placed your pre-order, because Big Red's website suggests those who've waited until now to do that will need to continue playing the waiting game for another month or so.
Let's just hope Motorola isn't thinking of further jacking up the price for this gold Razr flavor given how hard it already is to recommend choosing the company's rookie foldable effort over Samsung's fast-approaching and much more impressive Galaxy Z Flip.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):