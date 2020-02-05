Verizon Motorola Android

Behold the foldable Motorola Razr in a soon-to-be-released gold hue

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 05, 2020, 6:56 AM
Behold the foldable Motorola Razr in a soon-to-be-released gold hue
Whether you find the $1500 price point of the reimagined Motorola Razr to be fair or somewhat exaggerated (or even outright absurd), it's hard not to love the nostalgia-inducing yet futuristic design of the world's first vertically folding smartphone.

But you know what could make the 2019-announced, 2020-released Razr even cooler? Yes, a more silent hinge, a higher-res display, or a faster processor would be nice, but instead of dreaming about internal upgrades and build refinements unlikely to come to pass before Motorola rolls out a second-gen foldable device... someday, we'd rather focus on a small yet notable cosmetic change that's probably right around the corner.

Enter a quartet of sharp product renders leaked earlier today by none other than Evan Blass of @evleaks Twitter fame. These previously unseen images show off the revived Verizon-exclusive Motorola Razr in a snazzy black-and-gold chromatic combination from every angle.


The versatile flip phone is not entirely coated in gold, which looks like a smart and relatively tasteful choice at first glance, nonetheless standing out in a big way from the somewhat boring "Noir Black" flavor that's still exclusively up for pre-order at Motorola, Verizon, and Walmart.

Unfortunately, there's no word just yet on a prospective release date of this arguably prettier Razr model revealed in all its golden glory. Don't let the April 3 lock screen date fool you into jumping to conclusions either, as the official press images of the all-black variant are identical and we know (most) deliveries will kick off as early as tomorrow. That is, if you've already placed your pre-order, because Big Red's website suggests those who've waited until now to do that will need to continue playing the waiting game for another month or so.

Let's just hope Motorola isn't thinking of further jacking up the price for this gold Razr flavor given how hard it already is to recommend choosing the company's rookie foldable effort over Samsung's fast-approaching and much more impressive Galaxy Z Flip.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless