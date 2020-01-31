Deal: Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr (trade-in required)

Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jan 31, 2020
Arguably one of the most interesting smartphones in recent years, the Motorola razr (2019) will be officially launched next month. Verizon Wireless - the handset's exclusive carrier - is already taking pre-orders, asking $1,499.99 for the new razr. Alternatively, you can split the payment in $62.49 monthly installments over 24 months. 

At $1,499.99, this foldable Motorola razr is the most expensive phone in Verizon's current lineup. However, under certain conditions, you can save up to $700 on it. 

If you're a current Verizon customer and you add a new service line, you can save $500 on the Motorola razr when you trade in almost any flagship phone released last year or in 2018 - from the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS to the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, or LG G8. 

You can also trade in significantly older handsets like the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S7, or Google Pixel and Pixel 2. In this case, your razr discount will be of $350. 

If you are not a Verizon customer but want to switch and buy the Motorola razr on an Unlimited plan you will receive $200 back on a Prepaid Mastercard. The aforementioned trade-in offers remain valid here - this is how savings can add up to $700. 

You can see the Motorola razr here at Verizon.  


The new razr can be pre-ordered at Motorola, too. However, Motorola doesn't offer the option to trade-in an old device, and no other discounts are available.  

Despite its high price, the Motorola razr is not exactly a high-end phone. Its specs are mid-range-ish, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and an 876 x 2142 pixels display. Of course, said display is foldable - alongside the retro yet modern clamshell design, this is what makes the Motorola razr a unique alternative to other handsets out there.

