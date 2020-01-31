Deal: Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr (trade-in required)

Arguably one of the most interesting smartphones in recent years, the Motorola razr (2019) will be officially launched next month . Verizon Wireless - the handset's exclusive carrier - is already taking pre-orders, asking $1,499.99 for the new razr. Alternatively, you can split the payment in $62.49 monthly installments over 24 months.





At $1,499.99, this foldable Motorola razr is the most expensive phone in Verizon's current lineup. However, under certain conditions, you can save up to $700 on it.





If you're a current Verizon customer and you add a new service line, you can save $500 on the Motorola razr when you trade in almost any flagship phone released last year or in 2018 - from the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS to the Google Pixel 4 , Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 , or LG G8.









If you are not a Verizon customer but want to switch and buy the Motorola razr on an Unlimited plan you will receive $200 back on a Prepaid Mastercard. The aforementioned trade-in offers remain valid here - this is how savings can add up to $700.













The new razr can be pre-ordered at Motorola , too. However, Motorola doesn't offer the option to trade-in an old device, and no other discounts are available.





Despite its high price, the Motorola razr is not exactly a high-end phone. Its specs are mid-range-ish, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and an 876 x 2142 pixels display. Of course, said display is foldable - alongside the retro yet modern clamshell design, this is what makes the Motorola razr a unique alternative to other handsets out there.



