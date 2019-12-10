Here's why the Motorola Razr 2019 doesn't crease like the Galaxy Fold









Granted, the Razr is much narrower, but it turns out that this has been a deliberate strategy of Motorola's engineering team ever since it saw the first foldable phone iterations that, admittedly, didn't go down well when it comes to timely releases with the original design.





Apart from the double layer of transparent polyimide (PI) film that it applied, Motorola reportedly designed the hinge of the Razr (2019) in such a way that it stretches the film a bit, so that the potential for creasing is kept to a minimum. The Koreans from Kolon Industries are supplying said film to Motorola, and its exec Lee Seong-chan chimed in during an industry conference last week that:









While Samsung fixed the Fold's release problems by extending the PI cover over the corners, so as it doesn't look like a screen protector , it has reportedly decided to move away of such films in the future, replacing them with... ultrathin glass cover.





Apparently, the notorious rigidity of a glass structure isn't as valid for glass that is 100 micrometer thin or less, and for the Fold 2 , Samsung has wiggled its way into an exclusive long-term contract with a local manufacturer that can go down to 30 micrometer even.









The Kolon Industries exec acknowledged that ultrathin glass is also making strides as a viable alternative to the PI film as display cover, and is exactly what Samsung will be using for the clamshell Fold 2 in the spring.





That's despite Moto's success with the film layer that doesn't crease, as both technologies present different challenges for manufacturers that are on the verge of being overcome, he added.



