Verizon Motorola Android Polls

Motorola razr (2019) pre-orders are up, asking for $1,500 in Galaxy S season... good idea?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Jan 27, 2020, 9:00 AM
Motorola razr (2019) pre-orders are up, asking for $1,500 in Galaxy S season... good idea?
The Motorola razr (2019) has been a hotly anticipated phone — leaked throughout the year of 2019, we finally got to see it in November at an announcement and hands-on event. But, believe it or not, the phone we call razr (2019) was not, in fact, destined for launch in 2019... pre-orders have just went live and it will be shipping in mid-February, 2020.

What makes the Moto razr (2019) special? For one, it's the first foldable smartphone to fulfill the concept in a different way — it's not a phone-tablet hybrid. Instead, it's a clamshell smartphone, which mimics the look and feel of the very popular RAZR from the pre-smartphone era.

Also, it happens to be the first commercially-available smartphone that costs much less than $2,000.

Still, that price drop and form factor seemed to take their toll. Namely, the razr (2019) does not pack top-tier hardware, despite an asking price of $1,500. No, it's powered by an upper-midrange Snapdragon 710, 6 GB of RAM, and a measly 2,510 mAh battery. Plus, there's nothing fancy about the camera — a 16 MP main snapper on the back, 5 MP on the front.

So, for $1,510, you get an upper-midrange smartphone, which will probably be quite decent in terms of performance and camera quality — probably a device that'd cost about $500 - $600 if it weren't a clamshell.

There's no knocking it — the coolness factor is undeniable. But is it worth a $900 - $1,000 premium to you? Especially since we are about to see a whole new generation of Galaxy S flagships get released soon after?

To you, is $1.5k a fair price for the razr (2019)?

Vote View Result

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 5 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128GB
  • Battery 2510 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

BLUEBLASTER
Reply

1. BLUEBLASTER

Posts: 956; Member since: Feb 23, 2014

DOA with this. Price too high.

posted on 56 min ago

phoneguynh
Reply

2. phoneguynh

Posts: 34; Member since: Oct 31, 2018

When this is priced higher than an iPhone 11 Pro Max or a Samsung Note 10 5G.... Get out of here with that. Plus god knows how many folds until that display wears out.

posted on 39 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
motorola-releases-new-razr-product-videos
View the six new razr videos released by Motorola as the pre-order-period begins
samsung-galaxy-fold-successor-announcement-q2-2020
The Galaxy Fold's successor (not the Galaxy Z Flip) could debut before summer
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
PET-TPU-or-Tempered-Glass--all-you-need-to-know-to-choose-a-screen-protector
PET, TPU, or Tempered Glass – all you need to know to choose a screen protector
google-io-2020-dates-confirmed-pixel-4a-android-11-announcements
Here's when we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 4a and fully detail Android 11
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Popular stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless