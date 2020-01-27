Motorola razr (2019) pre-orders are up, asking for $1,500 in Galaxy S season... good idea?
Also, it happens to be the first commercially-available smartphone that costs much less than $2,000.
Still, that price drop and form factor seemed to take their toll. Namely, the razr (2019) does not pack top-tier hardware, despite an asking price of $1,500. No, it's powered by an upper-midrange Snapdragon 710, 6 GB of RAM, and a measly 2,510 mAh battery. Plus, there's nothing fancy about the camera — a 16 MP main snapper on the back, 5 MP on the front.
So, for $1,510, you get an upper-midrange smartphone, which will probably be quite decent in terms of performance and camera quality — probably a device that'd cost about $500 - $600 if it weren't a clamshell.
There's no knocking it — the coolness factor is undeniable. But is it worth a $900 - $1,000 premium to you? Especially since we are about to see a whole new generation of Galaxy S flagships get released soon after?
