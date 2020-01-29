Early pre-order movement suggests foldable Motorola Razr is selling like hotcakes
Finally up for pre-order beginning just a few days ago, the foldable Motorola Razr can already no longer be purchased online from its exclusive US carrier. If you're not willing to wait until February 6 for inventory to arrive in brick and mortar Verizon stores, you can still pre-order the "totally re-invented" flip phone on Motorola.com. But the US-based handset vendor doesn't expect to be able to fulfil new orders earlier than February 18.
Last but certainly not least, the Verizon-only Razr is listed as available on Walmart's official website at the time of this writing for upgrading customers of the nation's number one wireless service provider with a February 10 delivery estimate. Keep in mind that the phone has yet to be released via other US retail channels and Motorola hasn't offered any international availability details either.
Naturally, we have no idea how many units may have been pre-ordered stateside to date, but clearly, consumer interest is pretty high despite the objectively mediocre quality/price ratio of Motorola's first foldable smartphone and the arguably superior value for money expected to be delivered by Samsung's sophomore effort in just a few weeks.
