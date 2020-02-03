AT&T Verizon Motorola Samsung Android

Forget hinge noise, the Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip benchmarks put Moto's price in doubt

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 03, 2020, 7:18 AM
All our ears to the ground may be perked up in the expectation of the Galaxy S20 series for Samsung's upcoming February 11 Unpacked event, but what the company means by teasing "innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences," won't be just the S-line phones about to be unveiled then.

By now it's become abundantly clear that Samsung is indeed planning to diversify its line of handsets with foldable displays along the Z axis, prepping something along the Razr (2019) vein, called Galaxy Z Flip.



We can only commend its efforts, as, let's face it, only a sliver of users want to lug around a pocket Bible of a phone with a visible crease in the middle that costs two grand to begin with. 

Unfortunately, the eventual Galaxy Z Flip won't turn our foldable display phones pricing notion on its head, as we initially expected. First, we heard that it may be arriving for the equivalent of about $857 in local Korean currency, which is a Benjamin shy of half-the-RAZR-price here in the US. 

Subsequently, however, those million Korean won shot up to million and a half which in its turn is just a Benjamin shy of the Razr's release tag in US dollar terms. That may still be acceptable pricing for a foldable, as the specs of the Flip are actually shaping up to be better than Moto's effort.


Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr specs and price comparison


Specs Samsung Galaxy Z FlipMotorola Razr
Display6.7" 1080p flexible Infinity-O AMOLED display*
1.06" external display, 300 x 116 pixels, Super AMOLED		6.2" P-OLED (2142 x 876-pixel) flexible display
2.7" external 600 x 800 pixels OLED display 
Dimensions and weight6.61 x 2.94 x 0.28 inches (167.9 x 74.6 x 7.2 mm), when folded (87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm), 6.46 oz (183 g)*6.77 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (172 x 72 x 6.9 mm), when folded (94 x 72 x 14 mm), 7.23 oz (205 g)
ChipsetSnapdragon 855+*Snapdragon 710
RAM & storage8GB/256GB*6GB/128GB
Battery3,300mAh*2,510mAh
Camera12MP main + 12MP telephoto*
10MP selfie camera*		16MP f/1.7 PDAF
Price~$1399*$1,500

*rumored
 
As you can see, the Flip has the larger display when unfurled, the faster chipset, the more memory, and the better camera and battery capacity kits, and if the eventual lower price materializes at the announcement event next week, it could turn out to be the better choice for the fans of the nascent market niche.

Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr processor benchmark scores comparison


While the Snapdragon 710 is no slouch - it's one of the modern midrange chipsets with 4G LTE modem from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 855+ that will reportedly be in the Flip is in a completely different category. It's the best in the flagship 8-series for last year and is still to be beaten by any retail device.

Qualcomm revealed at the 865's unveiling that it is done with TSMC's second-generation 7nm process, the same one that allowed Apple to cram 8.6 billion transistors in its A13 chipset in the iPhone 11 series, while the Snapdragon 855 that is in the Galaxy S10 for the US is done at the first-gen 7nm production node, same as the 855+.

Thus, we should compare the 855+ to the Snapdragon 865 scores that are expecting us with the S20 series release, as these are from the same flagship family of Qualcomm processors. When we pit it against the chipset that is inside the Moto Razr, well, you can see for yourself what is happening in the Geekbench scores comparison below.


Bear in mind that these are still not from the retail versions of the handsets but you can expect a similar score difference in reality. In a nutshell, the Galaxy Z Flip, if it indeed ships with the Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB RAM package as the rumors and benchmarks above suggest, will be much faster than the Moto Razr, on top of all other perceived advantages, like, ahem, hinge noise. Any takers?


