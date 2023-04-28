Motorola Razr 40 name and Razr 40 Ultra pricing leak out ahead of release





Although we already seem to know exactly how both of these upcoming clamshell smartphones will look, a lot of confusion continues to surround their marketing names (especially pertaining to different countries and regions), as well as key specs beyond screen size and battery capacity.





But that's where legendary Twitter leaker Evan Blass comes in today , aiming to clear the air on the Razr 40 Ultra and what's previously been referred to as the Razr Lite, while a significantly less reputable source goes one step beyond mere branding revelations to disclose a potential European price tag for the higher-end device.

How low can the Motorola Razr 40 go?





Unfortunately, there's still no way to answer that question with any degree of confidence as it relates to the retail pricing of the "regular" Razr 40, formerly known as Razr Lite in the rumor mill.













Following that logic, an "international" Razr 40 could well spread its wings to the US as the Razr (2023) and the Razr 40 Ultra is still likely to be known as the Razr+ (2023) too.





Obviously, that's all far less important than the teeny-tiny cover screen rendered on the "Razr Lite" a couple of weeks ago... with few other details on specifications or features. No matter how humble this thing might be on the inside, it's probably wise not to expect an incredibly low price point considering the Razr 40 Ultra is today tipped to cost €1,200 on the old continent.

Too much or just right?





If the European retail information leaked by the folks over at SamInsider this week proves accurate, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will essentially retain the starting price of last year's single Razr edition.





The aptly named Razr (2022) never made it to the US, though, so the Razr+ (2023) could very well cost less than the $1,400 second-gen Razr ... that didn't exactly set the market on fire.

















In terms of paint jobs, Motorola is expected to release the Razr 40 Ultra in three very interesting-sounding options, at least in Europe. Specifically, we're talking about Phantom Black, Glacier Blue, and perhaps most notably, Viva Magenta, which was chosen by Pantone as 2023's color of the year, adorning the exterior of the super-stylish Edge 30 Fusion already and expanding soon to the as-yet-unannounced Edge 40