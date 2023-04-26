A folder-shaped cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is looking more likely
Image above is of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and it is for illustration purpose only.
Samsung fans and supporters of foldable phones have been enjoying a healthy amount of regular leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Among all the rumors, however, arguably some of the more interesting ones are related to the duo's cover screens.
For those of you who are still unfamiliar with foldable phones, the cover screens are the displays on the back of the phone, which are typically viewed while it is closed. Word on the street is that both of the new Samsung foldables will come with larger cover screens, and a new image showcasing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has popped up to solidify these speculations.
The image comes from none other than the reputable and very knowledgeable on everything Samsung, leaker Ice Universe. The tweet which features this image showcases a folder-like shape for the cover screen. According to Mr. Universe, this is a "100% confirmation," and Samsung is supposedly adapting the software to this slightly weird form factor at this moment.
Confirmed!Galaxy Z Flip5 adopts a "folder" shaped external screen for 100% confirmation. Now adapting the software design. pic.twitter.com/89feYGmRjg— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 26, 2023
What we are seeing here is very similar to a previously leaked mockup of the Z Flip 5, which showcased the clamshell-like phone featuring a similar design for its outer display. Now, we can't really give you the same "100%" assurance that Ice Universe is claiming, but we can say that it is definitely looking more and more likely that this would be the final look of the new Z Flip from Samsung.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be one of the best foldable phones so far, but it had a very clear setback, and that was precisely its cover screen. One way or another, Samsung has to fill that gap between its clamshell foldable phone and competitors out there like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr from 2022.
