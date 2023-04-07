Check out the unannounced Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger in a bunch of stunning colors

finally









Is this the most beautiful phone you've ever seen?





If you happen to be a long-time T-Mobile subscriber who absolutely loves all things painted in magenta, you're likely to answer that question with a resounding and enthusiastic yes. If not... you can probably still appreciate the boldness of that "Viva Magenta" shade and the originality of a leather back in today's far too monotonous mobile industry.









If you're not familiar with Motorola 's every move and regional release, you might be surprised to hear that the "Vegan Leather" design and Viva Magenta hue are not entirely new things.





The company has been selling one decidedly head-turning edition of last year's Edge 30 Fusion blending the two unusual visual components for a few months in the US, and at the time of this writing, a "Viva Magenta Bundle" including said phone with 256GB storage and a pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds costs just $599.99 after a $200 markdown from a $799.99 list price.





Keep in mind that the magenta-coated Edge 30 Fusion is not available from T-Mobile... or any other US carriers, which seems like a wasted opportunity. It remains to be seen what will happen to the Edge 40 in terms of US availability, with its name likely to be changed to Motorola Edge (2023) stateside.





In addition to this gorgeous "Pantone color of the year", the non-Pro Motorola Edge 40 is set to arrive in Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue shades, which are arguably less... special but pretty visually appealing in their own rights.

Not all models will be created equal





Based on that incredibly detailed leaked spec sheet from late March, two main Edge 40 variants are in the pipeline, one of which is slightly thicker and heavier due to its "Vegan Leather" finish while the other features a "PMMA/acrylic" construction.





That's just a fancy way of saying that Motorola will also release a more conventional plastic-backed model of this phone likely to be coated in a single blue color pictured below.









This may or may not be cheaper than the leather-finished device, which is currently expected to set you back around €600 on the old continent. The two variants will almost certainly come with the exact same internals, an identical 6.55-inch "endless edge" display with 144Hz refresh rate support, and the same aluminum frame.





Said internals, mind you, are all but guaranteed to include a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, 8GB RAM, 128 and 256GB storage options, and a 4,400mAh battery capable of reaching up to 68W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.





In terms of imaging skills, a 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and a single 32MP selfie shooter should be advanced enough to help seal the deal for plenty of folks seeking one of the In terms of imaging skills, a 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and a single 32MP selfie shooter should be advanced enough to help seal the deal for plenty of folks seeking one of the best budget 5G phones with one of the prettiest designs of 2023.