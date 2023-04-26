Images of the large Quick View display on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak

The battle of clamshell foldables between the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and the Vivo X Flip seems to center on the external screen on each phone. Just yesterday, we told you that Motorola posted a teaser on Weibo that suggested the Quick View display on the Razr 40 Ultra will be 3.5 inches . The Quick View screen on all previous clamshell Razr models (the smartphone versions) had been 2.7 inches.







Leaker Evan Blass tweeted different images of the Quick View screen for the Razr 40 Ultra showing the large screen that goes from the hinge down to the bottom of the panel and includes the Razr's dual cameras. The images also show different clock screens and one leaked image for the Quick View display shows how users will be able to choose from different colors, layouts, fonts, sounds, display size, and font size. Razr 40 Ultra users will also get to choose different pre-set themes and wallpaper for the Quick View screen.





The Quick View screen is used to show notifications, read/write text messages, act as a viewfinder for the selfie camera, make calls, open selected apps, control streaming media, and more. It's assumed that with the bigger size, the Quick View display on the Razr 40 Ultra will have more capabilities.













Samsung was criticized heavily for the puny 1.1-inch Cover Display on the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip which was expanded to 1.9 inches on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and is now rumored to be a folder-shaped external screen measuring 3.4 inches. That would make it just shy of the 3.5-inch Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Quick View screen.









The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Razr Lite could be introduced on June 1st which could give the latest Razr line a one-month jump over the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which might be introduced in July. The rumored June 27th release date of the Pixel Fold might have Samsung looking to move up its next Unpacked event to the end of July , a little more than two weeks earlier than last year's August 10th introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.





It's not clear whether the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr Lite will be U.S. bound. Last year's Razr (2022) was never shipped to the U.S. It also should be noted that the most popular foldable smartphone in 2021 and 2022 was the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 respectively.

