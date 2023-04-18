Motorola's premium Razr 40 Ultra is run through Geekbench revealing which chipset is under the hood

Motorola is expected to release two variants of its foldable clamshell Razr this year. One, a premium model, will be known as the Razr + (2023) or the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. A more affordable lower-priced Razr Lite is also reportedly on the way. According to MySmartPrice , the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra recently surfaced on a Geekbench listing and it gives us some specs to chew over.





With a model number of Motorola XT2321-1, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 according to the Geekbench test. The chipset sports an X-2 high-performance core running at a clock speed of 3.19GHz. It includes three performance cores with a clock speed of 2.75GHz and four efficiency cores with a clock speed of 2.02GHz.





The Geekbench test also reveals that the premium Razr model will feature 8GB of RAM although there could be a variant with 12GB of RAM. Android 13 is pre-installed with Motorola's MyUX 5 interface on top. The clamshell foldable scored 1285 on Geekbench's single-core score and 3810 on the multi-core score. These scores are nothing to get excited over. The base model will be equipped with 128GB of storage. The device will be protected from splashes.











With the Oppo Find N2 Flip sporting a nice-sized 3.3-inch external display, and Samsung expected to increase the Galaxy Z Flip 5's external screen to as large as 3.4 inches (compared to the 1.9-inch Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4) Motorola needs to keep pace with the Razr's Quick View. The latter, which shows the time, notifications, and streaming controls, also doubles as a viewfinder for the front-facing camera and more. Motorola could increase the size of the Quick View screen from last year's 2.7 inches to 4.5 inches





When flipped open, the Razr 40 Ultra might reveal a 6.7-inch P-OLED display (plastic OLED) with a 144Hz refresh rate. A dual camera setup (64MP and 13MP) is found on the back and MySmartPrice says that the 32MP front-facing camera will be under the screen. The battery capacity of the phone will be 3640mAh according to a previous regulatory filing.





