Renders reveal lower-priced version of the clamshell Motorola Razr

Last October, Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass revealed that we would see two different versions of the clamshell Motorola Razr in 2023. As Blass said in his tweet, one model was given the codename Juno, and the other was internally known as Venus. Last month we passed along what was supposedly a live image of the Razr, and today some renders of the Razr Lite surfaced courtesy of a partnership between OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.

According to MySmartPrice, the Razr Lite will actually be known as the Razr (2023) while there will be a pricier premium model called the Razr + (2023). The clamshell foldable will sport a tiny external display compared to the 2.7-inch Quick View screen found on last year's Razr (2022). The Razr Plus (2023) could sport a large 4.5-inch Quick View display that might surpass the 3.8-inch Cover Display that Samsung will reportedly include with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Razr Lite's external screen looks like it will be limited to showing the time, some notifications, and phone numbers belonging to incoming calls. The Motorola Razr + Quick View can do all that and also doubles as a viewfinder for selfies, control music, and more. The Razr Lite also has a pair of cameras next to the external display and a front-facing hole-punch selfie camera on the top of the internal screen.


Keep in mind that MySmartPrice says that the renders are based on real-life photographs that are low-quality images of a testing stage prototype. Thus, the final version of the phone might differ from what we are seeing in this render.

Meanwhile, an earlier report cited some regulatory filings which all featured the same model number XT2321-3 for the premium version of the Razr. In China, the clamshell will be known as the Razr + (2023) while elsewhere it might have the name Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The higher-tier version of the clamshell will sport a 3640mAh battery, a small hike from the 3500mAh battery used in the Razr (2022). The latter model was not released by Motorola in the U.S. last year.

To reiterate, Motorola will supposedly release the Motorola Razr + (2023) aka the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and a lower-priced Motorola Razr (2023) model.

