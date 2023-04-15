Renders reveal lower-priced version of the clamshell Motorola Razr





According to MySmartPrice, the Razr Lite will actually be known as the Razr (2023) while there will be a pricier premium model called the Razr + (2023). The clamshell foldable will sport a tiny external display compared to the 2.7-inch Quick View screen found on last year's Razr (2022). The Razr Plus (2023) could sport a large 4.5-inch Quick View display that might surpass the 3.8-inch Cover Display that Samsung will reportedly include with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.





The Razr Lite's external screen looks like it will be limited to showing the time, some notifications, and phone numbers belonging to incoming calls. The Motorola Razr + Quick View can do all that and also doubles as a viewfinder for selfies, control music, and more. The Razr Lite also has a pair of cameras next to the external display and a front-facing hole-punch selfie camera on the top of the internal screen.









Keep in mind that MySmartPrice says that the renders are based on real-life photographs that are low-quality images of a testing stage prototype. Thus, the final version of the phone might differ from what we are seeing in this render.









To reiterate, Motorola will supposedly release the Motorola Razr + (2023) aka the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and a lower-priced Motorola Razr (2023) model.

