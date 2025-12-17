Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Edge (2025) gets a $100 discount and a free gift at the official Motorola

Act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs!

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A person holding a Motorola Edge 2025.
       View now at Motorola  
In the market for a reliable handset that won’t strain your budget? Motorola is offering a lovely $100 discount on its Edge (2025) mid-ranger, dropping it to just $449.99. In addition, the tech giant is tossing in a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $30. Plus, you can score even more savings with a trade-in, with Motorola claiming it offers at least a $20 discount for most devices.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up $100 at Motorola!

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
Motorola is selling the Motorola Edge (2025) at a sweet $100 discount, dropping it to just $449.99. In addition, it offers a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $30. You can save even more with an eligible trade-in. The phone is worth every penny, so don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola

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Is the Edge (2025) worthy of your cash and attention? Well, at its current price of $449.99, I believe it is. Sure, it can’t compete with the absolute best phones on the market, but it costs a fraction of their price. Plus, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, makes it more than capable of handling daily tasks, streaming, and multitasking without any hiccups.

Beyond its reliable performance, it impresses with a 6.7‑inch OLED display boasting a 2712 x 1220 resolution and support for HDR content. The result is a vivid, detailed picture and an immersive viewing experience without breaking the bank. Add in a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 4,500-nit peak brightness, and you’ve got an affordable phone that feels snappier than expected, all while offering perfect visibility even under direct sunlight.

This is an affordable phone, though, so you shouldn’t expect flagship‑level camera performance. Even so, its 50MP main sensor can capture decent-looking photos, albeit looking a bit over‑processed and with some loss of fine detail.

Overall, the Edge (2025) stands out as a smart pick for anyone seeking a reliable phone for everyday stuff without stretching their budget. If that sounds like the right fit, don’t wait—take advantage of this deal now before it disappears!

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$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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