Motorola's brand-new Edge (2024) mid-ranger is even more affordable than usual for Prime Day

The one and only Motorola Edge-branded smartphone released in the US in 2024 (at least so far) is already on sale at a special price, and although this doesn't reflect a very substantial discount by Edge (2023) and Edge+ (2023) standards, it definitely warrants some attention from fans of budget 5G phones with premium designs and impressive specifications.
That's primarily because this happens to be the first deal offered by a retailer like Amazon on the hot new Motorola Edge (2024), which was already an extremely reasonably priced Android mid-ranger at $549.99. With a Prime membership, you can now save 100 bucks and get an undeniably gorgeous 6.6-inch handset with aggressive screen curves, a very distinctive vegan leather finish, and a decently powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor at a decidedly hard-to-beat price.
Granted, that chipset is not quite as remarkable as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found inside the similarly affordable OnePlus 12R, but the Motorola Edge (2024) is still one of the greatest value propositions available this Prime Day festival.
The towering value equation is strengthened by a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 68W speeds, not to mention that the beautiful AMOLED display is equipped with super-advanced 144Hz refresh rate technology. You're therefore looking at an exquisitely competent gaming phone here that doesn't cost a fortune, and the mobile entertainment experience is enhanced by two very powerful speakers endowed with Dolby Atmos tech.
The 8GB RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space are also pretty much ideal for both heavy multitaskers and digital hoarders on tight budgets, while the 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera setup is... admittedly not that great. All in all, you're certainly not dealing with the best of the best Android phones out there right now, but if you've become a fan of affordable Motorola mid-rangers in recent years, this is definitely your top Prime Day 2024 option.
