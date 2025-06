The first Motorola Edge (2025) discount is here to make a solid value proposition even better

At the right price, however, the newest US-only member of the popular Motorola Edge family might be one of the At the right price, however, the newest US-only member of the popular Motorola Edge family might be one of the greatest budget 5G phones around. And if $549.99 didn't feel quite right, perhaps $499.99 will hit the spot. Now, I realize $50 may not sound like an earth-shattering discount (especially for bargain hunters familiar with Amazon and Best Buy deals on older Motorola products ), but for such a young (and physically attractive) smartphone, it will have to do, at least for the time being.

Motorola Edge (2025) $499 99 $549 99 $50 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at BestBuy





As you can imagine, this is the first ever Motorola Edge (2025) promotion offered by a retailer like Best Buy, and no, Amazon and the handset's manufacturer cannot match the $50 price cut at this time. You don't need to activate your new 6.7-inch device on a specific US carrier to save that money, mind you, or jump through any other hoops.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

You also don't have to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to take advantage of the unprecedented offer despite what may seem like suspicious timing on the retailer's part.





At $499.99 with no strings attached, the Motorola Edge (2025) is... still not a perfect phone, going directly up against a Google Pixel 9a , for instance, that promises superior long-term software support while sporting a much smaller display and a far less impressive build.





If that doesn't already sound like a tough enough choice, our Motorola Edge (2025) review makes it crystal clear - this is an absolute stunner with excellent battery life, blazing fast charging, but also underwhelming overall system performance and a camera system that tries to do too much.





So should you or should you not pull the trigger here? I believe you absolutely should, as the strong points outweigh the weaknesses, but with Amazon's Prime Day festival around the corner , there's clearly a good chance you'll be able to save more than 50 bucks soon.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

With an undeniably gorgeous design, a sharp quad-curved P-OLED screen, an almost surprisingly robust construction (for such a stylish handset), and a respectable but far from impressive MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the Motorola Edge (2025) is... probably not the best Android phone money can buy today.