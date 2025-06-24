The first Motorola Edge (2025) discount is here to make a solid value proposition even better





At the right price, however, the newest US-only member of the popular Motorola Edge family might be one of the At the right price, however, the newest US-only member of the popular Motorola Edge family might be one of the greatest budget 5G phones around. And if $549.99 didn't feel quite right, perhaps $499.99 will hit the spot. Now, I realize $50 may not sound like an earth-shattering discount (especially for bargain hunters familiar with Amazon and Best Buy deals on older Motorola products ), but for such a young (and physically attractive) smartphone, it will have to do, at least for the time being.

Motorola Edge (2025) $499 99 $549 99 $50 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at BestBuy





As you can imagine, this is the first ever Motorola Edge (2025) promotion offered by a retailer like Best Buy, and no, Amazon and the handset's manufacturer cannot match the $50 price cut at this time. You don't need to activate your new 6.7-inch device on a specific US carrier to save that money, mind you, or jump through any other hoops.

You also don't have to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to take advantage of the unprecedented offer despite what may seem like suspicious timing on the retailer's part.





At $499.99 with no strings attached, the Motorola Edge (2025) is... still not a perfect phone, going directly up against a Google Pixel 9a , for instance, that promises superior long-term software support while sporting a much smaller display and a far less impressive build.





If that doesn't already sound like a tough enough choice, our Motorola Edge (2025) review makes it crystal clear - this is an absolute stunner with excellent battery life, blazing fast charging, but also underwhelming overall system performance and a camera system that tries to do too much.





So should you or should you not pull the trigger here? I believe you absolutely should, as the strong points outweigh the weaknesses, but with Amazon's Prime Day festival around the corner , there's clearly a good chance you'll be able to save more than 50 bucks soon.

